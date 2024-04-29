It’s time to vote for the Sun Herald’s MS Coast Athlete of the Week for April 29
The playoffs are in full swing across the Coast. Athletes turned in clutch performances to help lead their respective teams deeper in the brackets.
This week, softball and baseball players are honored for their outings in the first and second rounds of the playoffs.
This is not a scientific poll, and you can vote as many times as you’d like until voting ends at noon on May 6, at sunherald.com.
To submit a nominee for next week’s poll, please send game stats from an event that occurred this week to swatkins@sunherald.com.
Get to know the nominees here:
Anthony Tanner, East Central baseball: Tanner recorded the save in both of East Central’s close wins in the series against Florence, striking out three batters across two innings and allowing only one hit. He also had an RBI single in the series-clinching win Saturday.
Connor Tice, Stone baseball: Tice pitched six innings in a 12-1 series-taking win over Brookhaven, striking out 12 batters and allowing just two hits and one run.
Hunter Harper, Vancleave baseball: Harper pitched a complete game with five strikeouts in the first game of the Bulldogs’ sweep over North Pike, Also recorded five total bases across both games, including two doubles.
Haydn Porter, Resurrection baseball: Resurrection needed just four innings of baseball across two games to take the series against West Bolivar by a combined score 33-0. Porter had two hits, including one home run. He drove in six runs and drew three walks.
Gracie McDonald, Ocean Springs softball: McDonald picked up six hits over two games against Oak Grove. She drove in two runs and scored another two herself.
Addison Davis, George County softball: Davis pitched five innings across two wins against Hattiesburg, striking out nine of the 15 batters she faced and allowing zero hits.
Teegan DeWitt, Hancock softball: DeWitt had five hits over two games, driving four runs with two doubles and a triple. Also struck out seven batters in three innings from the circle.