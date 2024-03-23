What time is Purdue basketball's March Madness game against Utah State?

INDIANAPOLIS − The Round of 32 for March Madness is set.

Purdue basketball's opponent is Utah State at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Sunday.

The Boilermakers advanced with a win over Grambling State in Friday's opening round while Utah State dispatched TCU.

The winner advances to the Sweet 16 in Detroit against either Gonzaga or Kansas.

Purdue is trying to reach its second Sweet 16 in the past three seasons, while Utah State hasn't been to the Sweet 16 since 1970, when the Aggies lost to eventual NCAA Tournament champion UCLA in the Elite Eight.

Purdue Boilermakers guard Carson Barrett (34) celebrates with Purdue Boilermakers guard Ethan Morton (25) after a three pointer Friday, March 22, 2024, during a game against Grambling State Tigers in the first round of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

What channel is Purdue vs. Utah State Sunday?

TV channel: CBS

Stream: NCAA March Madness Live app | (Fubo (free trial)

Purdue will tip off vs. Utah State on CBS. Streaming options include the NCAA March Madness Live app and Fubo, which offers a free trial. Announcers for the game are Kevin Harlan, Stan Van Gundy, Dan Bonner and Andy Katz (sideline).

Purdue vs. Utah State start time

Date: Sunday, March 24, 2024

Time: 2:40 p.m.

Purdue and Utah State will play at 2:40 p.m. at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

Purdue vs. Utah State odds in March Madness

Spread: Purdue -11.5

Over/under: 148.5

Moneyline: Utah State +450/Purdue -650

Purdue basketball schedule 2023-24

Below is the last five games of Purdue's 2023-24 basketball season. For the full schedule, click here

March 5 Purdue 77, Illinois 71 March 10 Purdue 78, Wisconsin 70 March 15 Purdue 67, Michigan State 62 March 16 Wisconsin 76, Purdue 75 (OT) March 22 Purdue 78, Grambling 50 (NCAA Tournament) March 24 Purdue vs. Utah State (NCAA Tournament)

Utah State basketball schedule 2023-24

Below is the last five games of Utah State's 2023-24 basketball season. For the full schedule, click here

March 6 Utah State 90, San Jose State 70 March 9 Utah State 87, New Mexico 85 March 14 Utah State 87, Fresno State 75 (OT) March 15 San Diego State 86, Utah State 70 March 22 Utah State 88, TCU 72 (NCAA Tournament) March 24 Utah State vs. Purdue (NCAA Tournament)

