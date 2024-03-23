Purdue basketball rewrites narrative, but this March Madness story is still unfinished

INDIANAPOLIS — Exhale, Boiler Nation. That double-digit seed is out of the way.

For the final 20 minutes of its NCAA Tournament opener, Purdue basketball looked like a No. 1 seed. And the Boilermakers did what top seeds are supposed to do, burying Grambling State, 78-50, to remove that humongous boulder they've been hoisting on their back for an entire year.

"We've waited a long time to get back to the tournament, so a relief for the guys that played last year," Purdue coach Matt Painter said.

Sure, it looked bumpy there for a few minutes inside friendly Gainbridge Fieldhouse. But as Purdue has shown time and time again, this season will not be defined by last season's early NCAA exit.

Last year, the Boilermakers succumbed to the pressure in a close game against No. 16-seed Fairleigh Dickinson. Friday night Purdue performed under pressure, punctuated by reigning Player of the Year Zach Edey's performance as he became just the third player in March Madness history to score 30 points and pull down 20 rebounds (21) in a single game.

The others were Maryland's Joe Smith in the 1990s and Indiana's Kent Benson in the 1970s.

But it was Purdue's Fletcher Loyer, the sophomore who has never met a moment too big, who supplied the shot in the arm with two buckets late in the first half.

Then the second half happened.

Those rooting for another 16-seed upset were instead treated to the Boilermakers transforming into the team that ran roughshod through their nonconference schedule.

"It is more a sigh of relief for Purdue fans. We stay in this locker room because people can be with us one game and against us another game," redshirt freshman Camden Heide said. "It is about us staying together as a locker room and staying connected. Everyone is going to have an opinion, but the only opinions that matter are the ones in this locker room."

Purdue, though, never had a doubt.

The Boilermakers have always known what they're capable of and it goes well beyond a first-round NCAA Tournament win. But first, Purdue had to get that first game out of the way.

"With everything that happened, just that first step," point guard Braden Smith said. "Once we knocked that off, we'll be ready for Sunday."

The Purdue Boilermakers bench celebrates after a three pointer by Purdue Boilermakers guard Carson Barrett (34) on Friday, March 22, 2024, during a game against Grambling State Tigers in the first round of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

Three hundred and seventy-one days and 53 minutes had lapsed since Purdue's last NCAA Tournament game.

The mood in the locker room that night in Columbus, Ohio, was somber.

After changing the narrative, it was different. It was not a locker room of joy or celebration. Instead, it was focus and determination.

Purdue got that first one out of the way, but this will be a recurring process until Purdue either loses or wins the whole thing.

"There's going to be pressure no matter what. We're a No. 1 seed," senior Ethan Morton said. "We're going to get everyone's best shot like we have all year. We'll just continue to have the same mentality."



