Purdue basketball exorcises March Madness demons with blowout win over Grambling State

INDIANAPOLIS — The first half had Purdue basketball fans a little uneasy.

Thanks to a late flurry to end the half and a hot start to the second, the Boilermakers' March Madness run will continue, thanks in large part to a performance for the ages by reigning player of year Zach Edey.

Purdue opened the second half on a 16-6 run en route to exorcizing its demons of a first-round loss a year ago with a 78-50 win over Grambling State.

Purdue Boilermakers forward Trey Kaufman-Renn (4) dunks in front of Grambling State Tigers guard Jourdan Smith (11) on Friday, March 22, 2024, during the first round of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

But for awhile, it was a bit uneasy in the first half for Boilermaker fans.

Purdue built a 29-19 lead, but Grambling, led by the midrange ability of Kintavious Dozier, got within four.

Fletcher Loyer sank his second 3 of the half and scored driving to the basket with six seconds left to give Purdue a 36-27 halftime lead.

This March Madness contest was over when ...

Purdue's run to open the second half put away an inferior Grambling team.

The Tigers (21-15) had no answer for Zach Edey, who imposed his will.

Lance Jones' 3 with 18:06 to go put Purdue ahead by 13 and forced a Grambling State timeout. That seemed to be the separation the Boilermakers needed.

For good measure, senior Carson Barrett sank a corner 3 late for the game's final points.

Purdue Boilermakers center Zach Edey (15) dunks the ball Friday, March 22, 2024, during a game against Grambling State Tigers in the first round of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

Zach Edey watch

Edey compiled his second 30-point, 20-rebound game of the season and third of his career.

Purdue's 7-foot-4 center finished with 30 points and 21 rebounds, becoming the first player in an NCAA Tournament to post a 30-20 game since Maryland's Joe Smith did it against Texas in 1995.

Edey also had 3 blocks and 2 assists.

Purdue Boilermakers guard Fletcher Loyer (2) reacts after a basket Friday, March 22, 2024, during a game against Grambling State Tigers in the first round of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

3 stars for Purdue basketball

▶ Fletcher Loyer, Purdue: Loyer only attemped four shots, but he made three straight when the Boilermakers needed a lift late in the first half and finished with 8 points.

▶ Braden Smith, Purdue: The three first half 3s helped the Boilermakers grab an early lead. More impressive was the floor general completing a double-double with 11 points and 10 assists with no turnovers.

▶ Trey Kaufman-Renn, Purdue: After some first half woes, the redshirt sophomore went off in the second half. Kaufman-Renn finished with 11 points and 7 rebounds after going scoreless in the first 20 minutes.

