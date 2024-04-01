'All-time performance from an all-time player' Zach Edey gets Purdue basketball to Final 4

DETROIT — Zach Edey made this possible with a simple Tweet back in May.

"Run it back," Purdue basketball's reigning National Player of the Year posted on his social media.

Edey didn't say that to come back and win individual accolades, of which he'll win just about every one there is, including the most recent: Midwest Regional Most Outstanding Player.

This was changing the perception of Boilermaker basketball. You do that with Final Fours and national championships.

Sunday afternoon in downtown Detroit, Edey made good on his promise, scoring a career-high 40 points and pulling down 16 rebounds in an epic performance that gave Purdue a 72-66 victory over Tennessee and a first trip to the Final Four since 1980, unprecedented to most Boiler fans in Little Caesars Arena.

"He just kind of said hop on my back and he'll take us to the promise land," Purdue senior Ethan Morton said. "And he did. Just an all-time performance from an all-time player. That's the best way I can put it."

What America saw Sunday was special, even by Edey's standards.

On that stage, when you're the most criticized player in college basketball simply because of your stature, Edey showed anyone who still doubts that you can't stop him when he wants to take over.

Mar 31, 2024; Detroit, MI, USA; Purdue Boilermakers center Zach Edey (15) celebrates defeating the Tennessee Volunteers during the NCAA Tournament Midwest Regional Championship at Little Caesars Arena.

Will Berg, himself 7-foot-2, knows all too well. It's Berg who beats and bangs with Edey in practice constantly.

"When he gets his space, it's hard to mess with him," Berg said. "That's the thing. He is so great at making space for himself. He's worked on his body so much and the transformation he's made, you see why he is so dominant every single day being able to play damn near 40 minutes every single time."

Actually, Edey played 39:27.

Purdue coach Matt Painter actually tried to give Edey a breather, but Trey Kaufman-Renn immediately got in foul trouble.

And so, Edey got off the bench almost as soon as he sat down and checked back into the game.

The Boilers needed every bit of Edey's performance to offset Tennessee All-American Dalton Knecht and his 37 points.

Down the stretch, Edey scored 14 straight Purdue points while the Boilermakers were otherwise ice cold, keeping Purdue ahead long enough for Lance Jones to finally break through with a 3-pointer to go up 66-60.

"It's odd because I see him do it every day. The 40 points, we don't keep track of that," Kaufman-Renn said. "You have confidence whenever he has the ball, he is going to make the right play. We wouldn't want it in anybody else's hands at the end of the game."

In the postgame press conference, Edey said his performance, and ultimate Final Four appearance, wasn't special because of Edey's legacy, but because of what it means for Painter's.

Later on, as Painter stopped for one final media gathering outside Purdue's locker room, he added what it means to Edey's legacy as well.

"When you're trying to separate yourself, you're really getting into trivial things that don't matter, but they do matter if you follow somebody and follow sports," Painter said. "What separates greatness is winning, ultimately. The people that win more. The people that have more success when you look back.

"They're all great and they all deserve the honor of being one of the best players ever at Purdue and he's obviously in that conversation."

