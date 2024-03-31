Purdue basketball goes from first-round flop to NCAA Final Four with win over Tennessee

DETROIT — From first-round flop to Final Four.

Behind a career game from National Player of the Year Zach Edey, Purdue basketball is in the Final Four for the first time in 44 years.

Edey and Tennesse's Dalton Knecht, perhaps the top two players in the country all season, put on a show for their respective teams.

Purdue guard Fletcher Loyer celebrates a play against Gonzaga during the second half of the NCAA tournament Midwest Regional Sweet 16 round at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit on Friday, March 29, 2024.

It was Edey and the Boilermakers who won out over the Volunteers, 72-66, sending Purdue to its first Final Four since 1980.

Tennessee's 15-2 run began with Dalton Knecht on the bench and ended with him hitting consecutive 3s.

The Boilermakers then went on a run of their own, ending the half leading 36-34 after a 15-2 response.

The projected backlot brawl was as advertised from there.

Purdue was on the cusp of getting separation midway through the second half, building a 54-46 lead, but the Boilermakers left the door open. That opening was what the Volunteers needed, striking back with 3s from Knecht and Jordan Gainey.

It was over when

Knecht drove to the basket with Tennessee trailing 69-64. Zach Edey blocked Knecht's layup attempt.

Fletcher Loyer was fouled after Mason Gillis grabbed the rebound. With 21.9 seconds left, Loyer sank both shots and Purdue led by seven.

Purdue center Zach Edey (15) makes a jump shot against Tennessee forward Tobe Awaka (11) during the first half of the NCAA tournament Midwest Regional Elite 8 round at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit on Sunday, March 31, 2024.

Zach Edey watch

It was the big fella or bust for Purdue. The Boilermakers were going to ride or die with their All-American center.

Edey poured in a career-high 40 points and added 16 rebounds.

3 stars

▶ Braden Smith, Purdue: The Boilers struggled shooting from the outside. Smith made Purdue's only 3 of the first half, but it was his rebounding and ability to get to the basket. Smith totaled 9 points, 7 assists and 7 rebounds.

▶ Fletcher Loyer, Purdue: The Boilermakers had to have someone step up in the scoring column aside from Edey and Smith. Enter Loyer, who scored 27 in the first meeting against Tennessee. Loyer finished with 14 points and on a cool night shooting for Purdue, hit an early second-half 3 that electrified the crowd.

▶ Dalton Knecht, Tennessee: The All-American sharpshooter averages 21.2 points and by halftime, he already had 18. Knecht finished with 37.

