What time is 2024 Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs? What to know on horses, tickets, more

The Kentucky Derby's 150th Run for the Roses is just a few short months away.

There's so much information to absorb from when the race is and who the horses are to the latest fashion and how much tickets cost.

Kentucky Derby 2024: Get everything you need to know about the race delivered to your inbox

Here's what you need to know about the Kentucky Derby in 2024:

When is the Kentucky Derby 2024?

Jockey Javier Castellano raises his fist in celebration after he and Mage won the 149th Kentucky Derby Saturday at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky. May, 6, 2023.

The Kentucky Derby is Saturday, May 4, 2024.

What is the 2024 Kentucky Derby post time? When does it start?

Times for 2024 are not available. In 2023, post time was 6:57 p.m. National television coverage ran from 2:30-7:30 p.m.

Where is the 2024 Kentucky Derby?

The Kentucky Derby takes place at Churchill Downs.

Where is Churchill Downs?

Churchill Downs is located at 700 Central Ave., in Louisville, Kentucky.

When is Kentucky Oaks 2024?

The race of 3-year-old fillies will take place Friday, May 3, 2024.

What channel is the 2024 Kentucky Derby on?

Fanduel TV, Fox Sports, Racetrack Television Network, USA Network, Peacock and NBC will broadcast the events from Champions Day on May 1 through the Kentucky Derby on May 4.

Kentucky Derby 2024 fashion: The ultimate guide to fashion at Churchill Downs

Kentucky Derby 2024 TV schedule, how to watch

*This section was based on Kentucky Derby week in 2023 and will be updated with new network information and times when they become available.

How many horses race in the Kentucky Derby?

The Kentucky Derby has 20 horses line up for the race each year.

Kentucky Derby 2024 horses

Fierceness, trained by Todd Pletcher and owned by Mike Repole, is among the early favorites for the 2024 Kentucky Derby.

Visit courier-journal.com for the current Kentucky Derby points standings. The Top 20 horses in the final standings earn a spot in the race.

Kentucky Derby 2024 horses to watch

Visit courier-journal.com for a list of 20 horses to keep your eye on as we approach the race.

Kentucky Derby 2024 odds

Visit courier-journal.com to see what the Pool 3 Future Wagers odds were for the race during the Jan. 19-21 betting window. The Pool 4 betting window was Feb. 16-18. Two upcoming Future Wager pools remain:

Pool 5: March 15-17

Pool 6: April 4-6

Kentucky Derby tickets 2024: Here's your price and seating guide

How to bet on the Kentucky Derby 2024?

Visit courier-journal.com for a complete guide on how to bet on the Kentucky Derby in 2024.

How much is the Kentucky Derby 2024 purse?

The Kentucky Derby will feature a record $5 million purse, Churchill Downs announced Jan. 10, 2024.

Kentucky Derby 2024 trophy

How much are Kentucky Derby 2024 tickets?

Tickets for the 150th Run for the Roses will run as follows:

To find Derby tickets, you can visit kentuckyderby.com/tickets.

Kentucky Derby 2024 horses: 20 to watch as prep season begins to heat up

What to wear to Kentucky Derby 2024?

Looking for the latest in Kentucky Derby fashion tips? Courier-Journal reporter Kirby Adams has everything you need to know about what to wear from fascinators to blazers in her fashion guide.

Kentucky Derby 2024 newsletter

The Courier-Journal is your headquarters for all things Kentucky Derby. Here's where you can sign up for the newsletter.

Who won the Kentucky Derby 2023?

Mage was last year's Kentucky Derby winner.

Mage and jockey Javier Castellano rallied from the back of the pack, finishing the 1-and-1/4-miles in 2:01.57. The horses were six-wide off the final turn when Mage − at 15-1 odds − pushed past Two Phil’s to win by a length down the stretch.

Chris Sims is a digital content producer at Midwest Connect Gannett. Follow him on Twitter: @ChrisFSims.

This article originally appeared on Journal Star: Kentucky Derby 2024: Horses, start time, odds, tickets, what channel