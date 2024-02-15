20 horses to watch as 2024 Kentucky Derby prep season begins to heat up

The road to the 2024 Kentucky Derby will kick into gear this weekend with the first major prep race in New Orleans.

Several low-point prep races already have taken place this year, but the first race in the Kentucky Derby Championship Series will be the $400,000, Grade 2 Risen Star on Saturday at Fair Grounds.

The Risen Star is one of six races in the series that award the winner 50 qualifying points toward the Kentucky Derby on May 4 at Churchill Downs. The eight major races in the series — starting March 23 with the Jeff Ruby Steaks at Turfway Park and Louisiana Derby at Fair Grounds — will award 100 points to the winner and 50 to the runner-up.

The championship series will run through mid-April, with the last major day of prep races coming April 6 with the Wood Memorial at Aqueduct, the Blue Grass at Keeneland and the Santa Anita Derby.

Keeneland also will host the final points race — the Lexington — on April 13, with 20 points going to the winner.

The list of top Kentucky Derby contenders will inevitably change, but here are 20 horses to watch over the next few weeks, listed alphabetically. Trainer Bob Baffert is suspended at Churchill Downs, meaning his top 3-year-olds —including the highly regarded Nysos and Muth — will not be eligible for the Kentucky Derby.

Catching Freedom

Trainer: Brad Cox

Owner: Albaugh Family Stables (Dennis Albaugh)

Jockey: Luis Saez

Sire: Constitution

Dam: Catch My Drift, by Pioneerof The Nile

Price tag: $575,000 at 2022 Keeneland September Yearling Sale

Bred in: Kentucky

Career record: 2-0-0 in three starts

Career earnings: $237,350

Road to the Kentucky Derby points (ranking): 10 (No. 18)

Kentucky Derby Future Wager Pool 4 odds: 25-1 (co-No. 9 choice)

Last start: Won Smarty Jones on Jan. 1 at Oaklawn

Possible next start: Grade 2 Risen Star on Saturday at Fair Grounds

Notable: “We’re going to need to improve off the Smarty Jones,” Cox said of Saturday’s Risen Star. “Physically, he looks great. He’s had a good bit of time between races, he shipped back here and is moving well, so we’ll see if he’s up for it.” Cox and Albaugh Family Stables teamed last year with Angel of Empire, who finished third in the Kentucky Derby.

Conquest Warrior

Trainer: Shug McGaughey

Owner: Courtlandt Farms (Donald Adam)

Jockey: Jose Ortiz

Sire: City of Light

Dam: Tea Time, by Pulpit

Price tag: $1 million at 2022 Keeneland September Yearling Sale

Bred in: Kentucky

Career record: 1-0-1 in two starts

Career earnings: $52,200

Road to the Kentucky Derby points (ranking): 0

Kentucky Derby Future Wager Pool 4 odds: 20-1 (co-No. 5 choice)

Last start: Won maiden special weight Jan. 13 at Gulfstream

Possible next start: Grade 2 Fountain of Youth on March 2 at Gulfstream

Notable: Conquest Warrior has yet to appear in a stakes race but gained status with a rallying victory in January at Gulfstream, earning an 84 Beyer Speed Figure. McGaughey said Conquest Warrior may run in an allowance race instead of the Fountain of Youth.

Domestic Product

Trainer: Chad Brown

Owner: Klaravich Stables (Seth Klarman)

Jockey: Tyler Gaffalione

Sire: Practical Joke

Dam: Goods And Services, by Paynter

Price tag: Homebred

Bred in: Kentucky

Career record: 1-1-0 in four starts

Career earnings: $104,200

Road to the Kentucky Derby points (ranking): 10 (No. 19)

Kentucky Derby Future Wager Pool 4 odds: 60-1 (co-No. 22 choice)

Last start: Second behind Hades in Grade 3 Holy Bull on Feb. 3 at Gulfstream

Possible next start: Grade 3 Tampa Bay Derby on March 9

Notable: Broke his maiden Oct. 27 at Aqueduct and then finished seventh in the Grade 2 Remsen on Dec. 2 before his 3-year-old debut in the Holy Bull. Brown said Domestic Product could race twice before the Kentucky Derby, with the Wood Memorial or Blue Grass possible after the Tampa Bay Derby.

Dornoch

Trainer: Danny Gargan

Owners: West Paces Racing (Larry Connolly), Raymond Hill Stable, Belmar Racing and Breeding (Vito Cucci), Two Eight Racing (Jayson Werth) and Pine Racing Stables (Mark Pine)

Jockey: Luis Saez

Sire: Good Magic

Dam: Puca, by Big Brown

Price tag: $325,000 at 2022 Keeneland September Yearling Sale

Bred in: Kentucky

Career record: 2-2-0 in four starts

Career earnings: $257,400

Road to the Kentucky Derby points (ranking): 10 (No. 17)

Kentucky Derby Future Wager Pool 4 odds: 15-1 (co-No. 3 choice)

Last start: Won Grade 2 Remsen on Dec. 2 at Aqueduct

Possible next start: Grade 2 Fountain of Youth on March 2 at Gulfstream

Notable: Dornoch is a full brother to 2023 Kentucky Derby winner Mage. Co-owner Werth is a retired major league baseball player who was a member of the 2008 Philadelphia Phillies team that won the World Series. He wore jersey No. 28, hence the name of his Two Eight Racing stable. Trainer Gargan is seeking his second trip to the Kentucky Derby after finishing 14th with Tax in 2019.

Fierceness

Fierceness, trained by Todd Pletcher and owned by Mike Repole, is among the early favorites for the 2024 Kentucky Derby.

Trainer: Todd Pletcher

Owner: Repole Stable (Mike Repole)

Jockey: John Velazquez

Sire: City of Light

Dam: Nonna Bella, by Stay Thirsty

Price tag: Homebred

Bred in: Kentucky

Career record: 2-0-1 in four starts

Career earnings: $1,127,250

Road to the Kentucky Derby points (ranking): 36 (No. 1)

Kentucky Derby Future Wager Pool 4 odds: 12-1 (No. 2 choice)

Last start: Third in Grade 3 Holy Bull on Feb. 3 at Gulfstream

Possible next start: Grade 1 Florida Derby on March 30 at Gulfstream

Notable: Fierceness was the 2-year-old champion after winning the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile in November at Santa Anita. He won that race after a seventh-place finish in the Grade 1 Champagne, so Pletcher is hopeful for a similar rebound in Fierceness’ next race.

Forever Young

Trainer: Yoshito Yahagi

Owner: Susumu Fujita

Jockey: Ryusei Sakai

Sire: Real Steel

Dam: Forever Darling, by Congrats

Price tag: $720,603 at 2022 Japan Racing Horse Association Select Yearling and Foal Sale

Bred in: Japan

Career record: 3-0-0 in three starts

Career earnings: $569,451

Japan Road to the Kentucky Derby points (ranking): 20 (No. 1)

Kentucky Derby Future Wager Pool 4 odds: 30-1 (co-No. 11 choice)

Last start: Won Zen-Nippon Nisai Yushun on Dec. 13 at Kawasaki

Possible next start: Group 3 Saudi Derby on Feb. 24 at Abdulaziz

Notable: Trainer Yahagi plans to use the Saudi Derby as a tune-up for the Group 2 UAE Derby on March 30 at Meydan. That’s the same path followed by Derma Sotogake, the Japan-bred that finished sixth in last year’s Kentucky Derby. Forever Young was one of 37 horses bred in Japan that were nominated for the Triple Crown.

Hades

Hades and jockey Paco Lopez win the Grade 3 Holy Bull on Feb. 3 at Gulfstream Park.

Trainer: Joe Orseno

Owners: D.J. Stable (Leonard Green), Robert Cotran

Jockey: Paco Lopez

Sire: Awesome Slew

Dam: The Shady Lady, by Quality Road

Price tag: $130,000 at 2023 Ocala Breeders’ Spring Sale of 2-Year-Olds in Training

Bred in: Florida

Career record: 3-0-0 in three starts

Career earnings: $225,000

Road to the Kentucky Derby points (ranking): 20 (No. 4)

Kentucky Derby Future Wager Pool 4 odds: 30-1 (co-No. 11 choice)

Last start: Won Grade 3 Holy Bull on Feb. 3 at Gulfstream

Possible next start: Grade 1 Florida Derby on March 30 at Gulfstream

Notable: Hades won his first two starts at Gulfstream before surprising the Holy Bull field at 9-1 odds. Orseno said Hades was “really stud-ish,” as a 2-year-old, which led to the decision to geld the horse. “He’s a son of Awesome Slew,” Orseno said. “Nobody was thinking ‘stallion’ at that point. Nobody was thinking anything. We bought a racehorse, and we’ve got to get him to the races.”

Hall of Fame

Trainer: Steve Asmussen

Owners: Mrs. John Magnier, Michael Tabor, Derrick Smith, Westerberg, Gandharvi LLC, Brook Smith

Jockey: Ricardo Santana Jr.

Sire: Gun Runner

Dam: Flag Day, by Giant’s Causeway

Price tag: $1.4 million at 2022 Fasig-Tipton Saratoga Select Yearling Sale

Bred in: Kentucky

Career record: 1-1-0 in two starts

Career earnings: $60,000

Road to the Kentucky Derby points (ranking): 0

Kentucky Derby Future Wager Pool 4 odds: 20-1 (co-No. 5 choice)

Last start: Won maiden special weight Jan. 20 at Fair Grounds

Possible next start: Grade 2 Risen Star on Saturday at Fair Grounds

Notable: Hall of Fame broke his maiden in January with a 10 ¼-length score. Asmussen addressed the speedy time for Hall of Fame — 1:44.27 for 1 1/16 miles. “He was ridden much more aggressively because he’s playing a little catch-up on a horse like Track Phantom, but the ability is there,” said Asmussen, who also trains Track Phantom.

Honor Marie

Trainer: Whit Beckman

Owners: Ribble Farms (Alan Ribble), Michael Eiserman, Earl Silver, Kenneth Fishbein, Daniel Fishbein

Jockey: Rafael Bejarano

Sire: Honor Code

Dam: Dame Marie, by Smart Strike

Price tag: $40,000 at 2022 Keeneland September Yearling Sale

Bred in: Kentucky

Career record: 2-1-0 in three starts

Career earnings: $318,175

Road to the Kentucky Derby points (ranking): 10 (No. 14)

Kentucky Derby Future Wager Pool 4 odds: 25-1 (co-No. 9 choice)

Last start: Won Grade 2 Kentucky Jockey Club on Nov. 25 at Churchill Downs

Possible next start: Grade 2 Risen Star on Saturday at Fair Grounds

Notable: Beckman is a Louisville native who worked as an assistant for Todd Pletcher, Eoin Harty and Chad Brown before going out on his own in 2021. All three of Honor Marie’s career starts have come at Churchill Downs. “To me, he’s a very talented, quality horse, and we’ll see if he made the jump from 2 to 3,” Beckman said. “Early on he was always just kind of aloof, lights weren’t really on, but now we’re really starting to see him wake up, and I know he knows what he’s doing out there. He’s put on a lot of weight, a lot of muscle. He’s been doing what he needs to do.”

Liberal Arts

Trainer: Robert Medina

Owners: Evan Ferraro, Stephen Ferraro

Jockey: Cristian Torres

Sire: Arrogate

Dam: Ismene, by Tribal Rule

Price tag: Homebred

Bred in: Kentucky

Career record: 2-1-3 in six starts

Career earnings: $294,825

Road to the Kentucky Derby points (ranking): 19 (No. 8)

Kentucky Derby Future Wager Pool 4 odds: 60-1 (co-No. 22 choice)

Last start: Third in Grade 3 Southwest on Feb. 3 at Oaklawn

Possible next start: Grade 1 Arkansas Derby on March 30 at Oaklawn

Notable: Broke his maiden at Ellis Park on Aug. 13 and won the Grade 3 Street Sense on Oct. 29 at Churchill Downs. Liberal Arts is from the final crop of Arrogate, the former champion who died in 2020.

Locked

Trainer: Todd Pletcher

Owners: Eclipse Thoroughbred Partners (Aron Wellman), Walmac Farm (Gary Broad)

Jockey: Jose Ortiz

Sire: Gun Runner

Dam: Luna Rosa, by Malibu Moon

Price tag: $425,000 at 2022 Keeneland September Yearling Sale

Bred in: Kentucky

Career record: 2-0-2 in four starts

Career earnings: $608,400

Road to the Kentucky Derby points (ranking): 19 (No. 7)

Kentucky Derby Future Wager Pool 4 odds: 10-1 (No. 1 choice)

Last start: Third in Grade 1 Breeders’ Cup Classic on No. 3 at Santa Anita

Possible next start: TBA

Notable: Locked missed a scheduled workout last week with a fever, forcing him to skip the Grade 3 Sam F. Davis at Tampa Bay Downs. Pletcher has not announced a new plan for Locked’s 3-year-old debut. Locked went off as the 2-1 favorite in the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile but finished third behind Fierceness and Muth.

Mystik Dan

Trainer: Kenny McPeek

Owners: Lance Gasaway, 4 G Racing (Brent Gasaway), Daniel Hamby

Jockey: Brian Hernandez Jr.

Sire: Goldencents

Dam: Ma’am, by Colonel John

Price tag: Homebred

Bred in: Kentucky

Career record: 2-1-0 in five starts

Career earnings: $510,110

Road to the Kentucky Derby points (ranking): 21 (No. 3)

Kentucky Derby Future Wager Pool 4 odds: 20-1 (co-No. 5 choice)

Last start: Won Grade 3 Southwest on Feb. 3 at Oaklawn

Possible next start: Grade 1 Arkansas Derby on March 30 at Oaklawn

Notable: “We’ve got plenty of time, and he’s a fit horse,” McPeek said of waiting until the Arkansas Derby for Mystik Dan’s next race. “And if we go into the Arkansas Derby, they’re going to have run their tail off to beat us.” Mystik Dan already owns a victory at Churchill Downs, breaking his maiden there Nov. 12 with a 7 ¾-length score.

Nash

Trainer: Brad Cox

Owner: Godolphin (Mohammed al Maktoum, et al)

Jockey: Flavien Prat

Sire: Medaglia d’Oro

Dam: Sara Louise, by Malibu Moon

Price tag: Homebred

Bred in: Kentucky

Career record: 1-2-1 in four starts

Career earnings: $137,500

Road to the Kentucky Derby points (ranking): 13 (No. 13)

Kentucky Derby Future Wager Pool 4 odds: 30-1 (co-No. 11 choice)

Last start: Second behind Track Phantom in Grade 3 Lecomte on Jan. 20 at Fair Grounds

Possible next start: Allowance race Saturday at Fair Grounds

Notable: Nash showed promise with a 10 1/4-length maiden win at Churchill Downs on Nov. 12 but is 0 for 2 since then. Cox told the Daily Racing Form he hasn’t given up on Nash reaching the Kentucky Derby. “He always trains well, and he has Derby points,” Cox said. “(Saturday’s allowance race) is an opportunity to get some confidence back, get back in a Derby prep next time.”

No More Time

No More Time and jockey Paco Lopez won the Grade 3 Sam. F. Davis on Feb. 10 at Tampa Bay Downs.

Trainer: Jose D’Angelo

Owner: Morplay Racing

Jockey: Paco Lopez

Sire: Not This Time

Dam: Baroness Juliette, by Speightstown

Price tag: $40,000 at 2022 Keeneland September Yearling Sale

Bred in: Iowa

Career record: 2-1-0 in four starts

Career earnings: $156,780

Road to the Kentucky Derby points (ranking): 20 (No. 6)

Kentucky Derby Future Wager Pool 4 odds: 40-1 (co-No. 17 choice)

Last start: Won Grade 3 Sam. F. Davis on Feb. 10 at Tampa Bay Downs

Possible next start: Grade 3 Tampa Bay Derby on March 9

Notable: D’Angelo originally planned to run No More Time in the Grade 3 Holy Bull on Feb. 3 at Gulfstream but decided to give him one more week of training and went to the Sam F. Davis instead. “I had plenty of horse the whole way, and when I asked him he gave me everything,” jockey Lopez said after the victory.

Sierra Leone

Trainer: Chad Brown

Owners: Mrs. John Magnier, Michael Tabor, Derrick Smith, Westerberg, Brook Smith, Peter Brant

Jockey: Tyler Gaffalione

Sire: Gun Runner

Dam: Heavenly Love, by Malibu Moon

Price tag: $2.3 million at 2022 Fasig-Tipton Saratoga Select Yearling Sale

Bred in: Kentucky

Career record: 1-1-0 in two starts

Career earnings: $96,750

Road to the Kentucky Derby points (ranking): 5 (No. 30)

Kentucky Derby Future Wager Pool 4 odds: 15-1 (co-No. 3 choice)

Last start: Second behind Dornoch in Grade 2 Remsen on Dec. 2 at Aqueduct

Possible next start: Grade 2 Risen Star on Saturday at Fair Grounds

Notable: Of the 346 horses nominated to the Triple Crown, Sierra Leone is the highest-priced at $2.3 million. Brown finished second in the Derby with Good Magic in 2018 and third with Zandon in 2022.

Snead

Trainer: Brendan Walsh

Owner: Imagine Racing (Marne Fauber), Margaret Fauber

Jockey: Jareth Loveberry

Sire: Nyquist

Dam: Raffle Ticket, by A.P. Indy

Price tag: $325,000 at 2023 Fasig-Tipton Midlantic 2-Year-Olds in Training Sale

Bred in: Kentucky

Career record: 2-1-1 in five starts

Career earnings: $133,800

Road to the Kentucky Derby points (ranking): 5 (No. 32)

Kentucky Derby Future Wager Pool 4 odds: Not included

Last start: Second behind Track Phantom in Gun Runner on Dec. 23 at Fair Grounds

Possible next start: Grade 2 Louisiana Derby on March 23 at Fair Grounds

Notable: Snead may be a long shot to make the Kentucky Derby at this point but still is among the top choices with Las Vegas bookmakers, checking in at 28-1 at Caesars Sportsbook. The Daily Racing Form reported Monday that Snead has been galloping at Turfway Park after a minor injury and that Walsh hasn’t ruled out a return to the Louisiana Derby.

Speak Easy

Trainer: Todd Pletcher

Owners: Siena Farm (Todd Manganaro), WinStar Farm (Kenny Trout)

Jockey: Irad Ortiz Jr.

Sire: Constitution

Dam: Fun, by Harlan’s Holiday

Price tag: Homebred

Bred in: Kentucky

Career record: 1-0-0 in one start

Career earnings: $42,000

Road to the Kentucky Derby points (ranking): 0

Kentucky Derby Future Wager Pool 4 odds: 30-1 (co-No. 11 choice)

Last start: Won maiden special weight Jan. 27 at Gulfstream

Possible next start: TBA

Notable: Speak Easy earned a whopping 100 Beyer Speed Figure for his debut victory, posting a time of 1:21.96 for seven furlongs. Remains to be seen if this horse truly is on the Kentucky Derby trail, but all eyes will be on his next start.

Timberlake

Timberlake and jockey Florent Geroux win the Grade 1 Champagne Stakes on Oct. 7 at Aqueduct. Trained by Louisville's Brad Cox, Timberlake is a top contender for Friday's Breeders' Cup Juvenile at Santa Anita Park.

Trainer: Brad Cox

Owners: Siena Farm (Todd Manganaro), WinStar Farm (Kenny Trout)

Jockey: Florent Geroux

Sire: Into Mischief

Dam: Pin Up, by Lookin At Lucky

Price tag: $350,000 at 2022 Keeneland September Yearling Sale

Bred in: Kentucky

Career record: 2-1-0 in five starts

Career earnings: $475,600

Road to the Kentucky Derby points (ranking): 16 (No. 10)

Kentucky Derby Future Wager Pool 4 odds: 30-1 (co-No. 11 choice)

Last start: Fourth in Grade 1 Breeders’ Cup Juvenile on Nov. 3 at Santa Anita

Possible next start: Grade 2 Rebel on Feb. 24 at Oaklawn

Notable: Timberlake won the Grade 1 Champagne in October before his fourth-place finish in the Juvenile. He has been training well for the Rebel, including a bullet breeze Saturday at Fair Grounds (five furlongs in 59.40 seconds).

Track Phantom

Track Phantom and jockey Cristian Torres win the Gun Runner Stakes on Dec. 23 at Fair Grounds

Trainer: Steve Asmussen

Owners: L&N Racing (Lee Levinson), Clark Brewster, Jerry Caroom, Breeze Easy (Mike Hall)

Jockey: Joel Rosario

Sire: Quality Road

Dam: Miss Sunset, by Into Mischief

Price tag: $500,000 at the 2022 Keeneland September Yearling Sale

Bred in: Kentucky

Career record: 3-1-1 in five starts

Career earnings: $285,000

Road to the Kentucky Derby points (ranking): 30 (No. 2)

Kentucky Derby Future Wager Pool 4 odds: 20-1 (co-No. 5 choice)

Last start: Won Grade 3 Lecomte on Jan. 20 at Fair Grounds

Possible next start: Grade 2 Risen Star on Saturday at Fair Grounds

Notable: “I think the Lecomte was as easy on him as you could have wanted it to be, with him still getting something out of it,” Asmussen said. Co-owner Brewster is a lawyer for Hall of Fame trainer Baffert, who is suspended from Churchill Downs through 2024.

Uncle Heavy

Trainer: Butch Reid Jr.

Owner: Michael Milam

Jockey: Mychel Sanchez

Sire: Social Inclusion

Dam: Expect Wonderful, by Tiz Wonderful

Price tag: Private sale

Bred in: Pennsylvania

Career record: 3-0-0 in four starts

Career earnings: $293,580

Road to the Kentucky Derby points (ranking): 20 (No. 5)

Kentucky Derby Future Wager Pool 4 odds: 40-1 (co-No. 17 choice)

Last start: Won Grade 3 Withers on Feb. 3 at Aqueduct

Possible next start: Grade 2 Wood Memorial on April 6 at Aqueduct

Notable: “It was a visually impressive race, and I like the way he was striding out the last 50 yards there,” Reid said after the Withers. “That was the key impression to me. I don’t think there’s any question he can keep going further.” Only two Pennsylvania-breds have won the Kentucky Derby: Lil E. Tee in 1992 and Smarty Jones in 2004.

Jason Frakes

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Kentucky Derby 150: 20 horses to watch as prep season heats up