Kentucky Derby future wagers betting pool is now open. See which horses are favored
Fierceness, at 8-1, leads all betting odds in Pool 3 Future Wagers for the 150th Kentucky Derby, which opened Friday.
Fans have a three-day window to place future wagers on the Derby. The betting window for Pool 3 will close at 6 p.m. Sunday.
More: When is Kentucky Derby 2024? Everything you need to know ahead of the Run for the Roses
The future wager pools allow fans to bet early with a potentially larger payout on who they believe will win the 150th Kentucky Derby, scheduled May 4 in Louisville.
There are three more future wager pools ahead of the Kentucky Derby:
Pool 4: Feb. 16-18
Pool 5: March 15-17
Pool 6: April 4-6
1
Amante Bianco (JPN)
60-1
2
Ari’s Magic
99-1
3
Book’em Danno
80-1
4
Born Noble
60-1
5
Carbone
60-1
6
Cardinale
80-1
7
Catching Freedom
40-1
8
Change of Command
60-1
9
Conquest Warrior
40-1
10
Deterministic
99-1
11
Dornoch
20-1
12
Drum Roll Please
40-1
13
El Capi
50-1
14
Ethan Energy
60-1
15
Fierceness
8-1
16
Forever Young (JPN)
30-1
17
Honor Marie
30-1
18
Imperial Gun
99-1
19
Just Steel
80-1
20
Knightsbridge
50-1
21
Lat Long
99-1
22
Liberal Arts
80-1
23
Locked
15-1
24
Merit
99-1
25
Nash
30-1
26
Otello
99-1
27
Otto the Conqueror
99-1
28
Parchment Party
40-1
29
Real Men Violin
80-1
30
Resilience
99-1
31
Sierra Leone
30-1
32
Snead
50-1
33
Stretch Ride
50-1
34
Stronghold
99-1
35
The Wine Steward
50-1
36
Timberlake
25-1
37
Time for Truth
99-1
38
Track Phantom
60-1
39
Tuscan Sky
99-1
40
“All Other 3-Year-Olds from 2021 Foal Crop”
7-5
More: Courier Journal publishing '150 Years of the Kentucky Derby' coffee table book. How to pre-order
Reach sports reporter Prince James Story at pstory@gannett.com and follow him on X at @PrinceJStory.
This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Kentucky Derby 150 betting odds: Fierceness among early favorites