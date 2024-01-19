Kentucky Derby future wagers betting pool is now open. See which horses are favored

Fierceness, at 8-1, leads all betting odds in Pool 3 Future Wagers for the 150th Kentucky Derby, which opened Friday.

Fans have a three-day window to place future wagers on the Derby. The betting window for Pool 3 will close at 6 p.m. Sunday.

The future wager pools allow fans to bet early with a potentially larger payout on who they believe will win the 150th Kentucky Derby, scheduled May 4 in Louisville.

There are three more future wager pools ahead of the Kentucky Derby:

Pool 4: Feb. 16-18

Pool 5: March 15-17

Pool 6: April 4-6

1 Amante Bianco (JPN) 60-1 2 Ari’s Magic 99-1 3 Book’em Danno 80-1 4 Born Noble 60-1 5 Carbone 60-1 6 Cardinale 80-1 7 Catching Freedom 40-1 8 Change of Command 60-1 9 Conquest Warrior 40-1 10 Deterministic 99-1 11 Dornoch 20-1 12 Drum Roll Please 40-1 13 El Capi 50-1 14 Ethan Energy 60-1 15 Fierceness 8-1 16 Forever Young (JPN) 30-1 17 Honor Marie 30-1 18 Imperial Gun 99-1 19 Just Steel 80-1 20 Knightsbridge 50-1 21 Lat Long 99-1 22 Liberal Arts 80-1 23 Locked 15-1 24 Merit 99-1 25 Nash 30-1 26 Otello 99-1 27 Otto the Conqueror 99-1 28 Parchment Party 40-1 29 Real Men Violin 80-1 30 Resilience 99-1 31 Sierra Leone 30-1 32 Snead 50-1 33 Stretch Ride 50-1 34 Stronghold 99-1 35 The Wine Steward 50-1 36 Timberlake 25-1 37 Time for Truth 99-1 38 Track Phantom 60-1 39 Tuscan Sky 99-1 40 “All Other 3-Year-Olds from 2021 Foal Crop” 7-5

