Kentucky Derby future wagers betting pool is now open. See which horses are favored

Prince James Story, Louisville Courier Journal
Fierceness, at 8-1, leads all betting odds in Pool 3 Future Wagers for the 150th Kentucky Derby, which opened Friday.

Fans have a three-day window to place future wagers on the Derby. The betting window for Pool 3 will close at 6 p.m. Sunday.

The future wager pools allow fans to bet early with a potentially larger payout on who they believe will win the 150th Kentucky Derby, scheduled May 4 in Louisville.

There are three more future wager pools ahead of the Kentucky Derby:

  • Pool 4: Feb. 16-18

  • Pool 5: March 15-17

  • Pool 6: April 4-6

1

Amante Bianco (JPN)

60-1

2

Ari’s Magic

99-1

3

Book’em Danno

80-1

4

Born Noble

60-1

5

Carbone

60-1

6

Cardinale

80-1

7

Catching Freedom

40-1

8

Change of Command

60-1

9

Conquest Warrior

40-1

10

Deterministic

99-1

11

Dornoch

20-1

12

Drum Roll Please

40-1

13

El Capi

50-1

14

Ethan Energy

60-1

15

Fierceness

8-1

16

Forever Young (JPN)

30-1

17

Honor Marie

30-1

18

Imperial Gun

99-1

19

Just Steel

80-1

20

Knightsbridge

50-1

21

Lat Long

99-1

22

Liberal Arts

80-1

23

Locked

15-1

24

Merit

99-1

25

Nash

30-1

26

Otello

99-1

27

Otto the Conqueror

99-1

28

Parchment Party

40-1

29

Real Men Violin

80-1

30

Resilience

99-1

31

Sierra Leone

30-1

32

Snead

50-1

33

Stretch Ride

50-1

34

Stronghold

99-1

35

The Wine Steward

50-1

36

Timberlake

25-1

37

Time for Truth

99-1

38

Track Phantom

60-1

39

Tuscan Sky

99-1

40

“All Other 3-Year-Olds from 2021 Foal Crop”

7-5

