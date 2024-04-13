TikTok Mom On A Mission To Find Son's Hockey Hero!

TikTok | AsiaFromAkron

A mom has taken to TikTok to ask for help finding a man who could have potentially saved her young son's life at a recent ice hockey game.

TikToker @AsiaFromAkron shared her story and a plea in a recent TikTok video. Let's help her find this man!

TikTok Mom Needs Help Finding The Man Who Was Sitting Next To Her Son At A Recent Game

Take a good look at the man in the photo above. Do you know him? Are you him? If so, Asia is looking for you!

"So I wasn't gonna do this, but it's been a day and it has been on my mind since it happened," she started her TikTok video. "TikTok, I need your help finding someone. This man, this man right here."

Asia said that the man must be from the North East, Ohio area, or Akron or Cleveland, and then proceeded to share exactly why she is searching for him.

Telling The Story From The Beginning...

Asia shared the reason she's desperately searching for this man by telling her story from the beginning.

"So this happened April 11, Thursday. We are at Rocket Mortgage Field House watching the Lake Erie Monsters play," she said. "I'm there with my best friend and my son watching the game."

In the third period, there were a lot of fights, and a lot of "stuff" was going on. Then all of a sudden, a hockey puck is headed straight for her young son.

"Out of nowhere, this puck comes out of heaven straight towards my son's head," she continued. She then showed the actual scene as it happened and how the man sitting just to the left of her son blocked the puck from hitting the boy.

"My son had chips of ice in his hair," she said. "And if you know anything about a hockey puck, it's more dense than a baseball. That thing is a flying TBI. And I feel sick when I think about it because I have the reaction time of a sloth. This dude literally saved my son's life. He prevented a life-changing event from happening."

There's More To The Story!

Asia then shared that there's more to this story.

"So he was just like a really nice guy. Like, he was talking to us throughout the game or whatever. And he is either a really patient person or he just doesn't mind kids," she continued. "Cause my son was acting an a--."

She said that her son told her early in the game that he was tired, but since they were already there, she decided to just make the "best of the situation."

Her son was jumping around and screaming right next to the man.

"He had got up and sat back down in that same seat about three times, the man did," she said. "And after he caught the puck, he told me that the empty seat next to him was his seat, too."

Asia said if she were him, she would have moved down a seat to get away from her son who couldn't sit still.

"But he stayed in that seat," she said. "And he was like, I was meant to be here. And he was. You cannot tell me God is not real."

Asia Never Got The Opportunity To Get The Man's Information

Asia said that after everything happened, her head was "pounding" and she had an "adrenaline rush" because it was "such a close call."

"I got that picture with him and my son and then we pretty much got up and left," she said. "I didn't get his name or anything, and I thought about it later, like man, that situation could have been so bad."

She said she owes the man lunch or dinner or even just another thank you. And that's where TikTok comes in. She needs help finding him.

Viewers Shared Their Thoughts On Asia's Story!

In just a few short hours, Asia's TikTok video has received more than 853,000 views and 8,000 comments!

Many people commented on the man's quick-thinking heroic action, and others think there's a love story lingering here.

"That man was put in your path for a reason!! GIRL FIND THAT MAN!! Not only is he a hero HE'S CUTE TOO!!" one person wrote. Another added, "Guardian Angel. He was meant to be there that day."

One viewer saw the whole thing happen while at the game and said, "I was sitting two rows behind you, and that was a crazy moment! I sure hope you find this sweet man!"

Another person pointed out, "I don’t know anything about hockey, but his seats might be season seats…so he might be in the same spot at the next game. Maybe??"

And now we all wait for a positive update!