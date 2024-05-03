Tiger Woods 'honored' to play on required exemption at U.S. Open

Tiger Woods is set to make his 23rd start at the U.S. Open. File Photo by Tannen Maury/UPI

May 3 (UPI) -- Tiger Woods said he felt "honored" to receive a required special exemption to play in the 2024 U.S. Open. Woods, who did not qualify, will play on a special exemption entry for the first time in his storied golf career.

The United States Golf Association announced Thursday that Woods accepted the invitation to the third major of the season. Woods' qualified for the last five U.S. Open tournaments because of his victory at the 2019 Masters Tournament, but that qualifying invitation expired this year.

"The U.S. Open, our national championship, is a truly special event for our game and one that has helped define my career," Woods said in a statement.

"I'm honored to receive this exemption and could not be more excited for the opportunity to compete in this year's U.S. Open, especially at Pinehurst, a venue that means so much to the game."

Tiger Woods sits down with Carson Daly to talk about golf, growing up in Southern California, his father and his new apparel line, Sun Day Red. pic.twitter.com/2TFbSNxzxq— TODAY (@TODAYshow) May 1, 2024

Woods, 48, won U.S. Open titles in 2000, 2002 and 2008. His 2019 Masters crown was the most-recent of his 15 major crowns.

Tiger Woods has struggled at recent tournaments because of his lingering leg and back issues. File Photo by Tannen Murray/UPI

He made the first of his previous 22 U.S. Open starts in 1995.

"The story of the U.S. Open could not be written without Tiger Woods," USGA chief championships officer John Bodenhamer said.

Tiger Woods failed to qualify for the U.S. Open on his own merit for the first time, but accepted a special exemption invitation. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

"From his 15-stroke victory at Pebble Beach in 2000 to his inspiring win on a broken leg at Torrey Pines in 2008, this championship is simply better when Tiger is in the field, and his accomplishments in the game undoubtedly made this an easy decision for our special exemption committee."

The 2024 U.S. Open will be held from June 13 to 16 at Pinehurst Resort & Country Club's Course No. 2 in Pinehurst, N.C.

Tiger Woods earned his last PGA Tour tournament win at the 2019 Zozo Championship. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

Woods continues to be hobbled by back and leg injuries. He carded a four-round score of 16-over par and finished 60th at last month's Masters. He played just two official events last season, tying for 45th at the Genesis Invitational and withdrawing from the 2023 Masters.

Woods earned his last victory at the 2019 Zozo Championship. Prize money totals for the 2024 U.S. Open will be announced the week of the tournament. Last year's winner, Wyndham Clark, took home $3.6 million. A total of 156 players compete annually for the U.S. Open Trophy.