Tickets on sale for MLB All-Star Village set to take place in Arlington in July

The Texas Rangers are preparing to host the Major League Baseball ALl-Star Game, their first since 1995 when it was held at Choctaw Stadium then called the Ballpark In Arlington.

On Tuesday, the Rangers and the MLB announced tickets were on sale for the Capital One All-Star Village which will take place at Choctaw Stadium, Arlington Entertainment District’s North Lawn and Esports Stadium Arlington + Expo Center, from July 13-16.

Below is a map of the All-Star village.

A map of the Capital One All-Star Village which will be held at Choctaw Stadium, Arlington Entertainment District’s North Lawn and Esports Stadium Arlington + Expo Center from July 13-16.

This will mark the first time in its more than 30-year history that the All-Star Village will take place at a former MLB ballpark. The Rangers called Choctaw Stadium home from 1994-2019.

Tickets are on sale at MLB.com/all-star starting at $35 per day but for a limited time, fans can use the code PBPO to grab $10 tickets.

Families can buy a four-pack, including tickets for two adults and two children, for $110.

Certain Capital One Cardholders can get four complimentary tickets while supplies last.

The village will hold exhibits, panel discussions, meet-and-greets, video games, food and baseball themes, and art, among other attractions. The festival lasts from 10:00 a.m.-8:00 p.m. on July 13 and 14 and from 10:00 a.m.-6:00 p.m. on July 15 and 16.

The village will have various MLB players during the week as well as former Little League legend and Nike RBI World Series Alumna Mo’ne Davis

The MLB released this video giving a sneak preview of this year’s all-star game festivities.