Thursday Night Football: Matthew Stafford's two TD passes have Rams up 17-7

The Rams controlled much of the first half of Thursday night's game against the Saints. But even with a late second-quarter surge by New Orleans, Los Angeles leads 17-7 at halftime.

L.A. scored on its first two drives, with Puka Nacua catching a 2-yard touchdown and Lucas Havrisik sending a 20-yard field goal through the uprights. But on the third, Havrisik sent a 47-yard field goal attempt wide left on fourth-and-2 from the New Orleans 28. Havrisik is now just 2-of-6 this season on field goals of 40-49 yards.

After the missed kick, Saints quarterback Derek Carr gained 20 yards with a throw to tight end Juwan Johnson. A play later, Carr fired a deep pass down the middle to an open Rashid Shaheed for a 45-yard touchdown to make the score 10-7, Los Angeles.

The Rams then had a rare three-and-out on their next possession, with Matthew Stafford sacked on third down to end the possession.

On New Orleans’ ensuing drive, Olave couldn’t handle a pass over the middle on third-and-5. And on fourth-and-5, Carr was pressured and fired well incomplete to Johnson on the left side.

Los Angeles got back on track after the turnover on downs, with Stafford making an off-schedule throw to Demarcus Robinson down the left sideline for a 32-yard gain down to New Orleans’ 26. Three plays later, Stafford hit Robinson in the back of the end zone for a 4-yard score to give L.A. a 10-point advantage going into halftime.

Robinson leads the team with six catches on six targets for 82 yards and has now caught a touchdown in four consecutive games. Nacua has caught all five of his targets for 63 yards. Kupp has three catches on eight targets for 28 yards.

Stafford finished the first half 16-of-22 for 199 yards with a pair of TDs. Stafford could've had a third touchdown, but his throw to Kupp was just out of reach in the end zone.

On the other side, Carr is 11-of-20 for 163 yards with a TD. Olave has six catches for 74 yards.

The Rams have 244 total yards, 13 first downs, and are 2-of-6 on third down. The Saints have 164 yards, nine first downs, and are 1-of-5 on third down. But New Orleans is 0-of-2 on fourth down while Los Angeles is 1-of-1 — converting with Nacua’s touchdown.

Los Angeles will receive the second-half kickoff.