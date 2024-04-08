Three reasons Everton deserve sympathy – and three justifications for their points deduction

Everton

Everton have been deducted a further two points for breaching spending rules. For some it is a justified punishment but for others Everton have been made a scapegoat.

Three reasons Everton deserve sympathy

Those who are being punished did not cause the mess

Sean Dyche must feel like quoting Al Pacino in the Godfather Part III when considering this season’s relegation fight.

“Just when I thought I was out, they pull me back in.”

The combined forces of the Premier League (on a mission to argue the merits of ongoing independence amid the threat of government interference), an outgoing owner and former Everton directors’ tainted legacy have left the club teetering on the brink.

The paradox at the heart of the Goodison case is that, with the exception of Farhad Moshiri who is already desperately trying to leave, those responsible have already exited the scene, and in the case of former sponsor Alisher Usmanov that is due to global events beyond Everton’s control.

Those who are trying to sweep up the debris – and the long-suffering supporters – are collateral damage, with good cause to believe that politics rather than an unwavering sense of justice is the true motivation for recent robust action.

The concept of financial fair play and profit and sustainability rules was to deter clubs from flirting with economic disaster. Instead, the Premier League looks like a body intent on kicking clubs when they are down.

The Premier League’s cack-handedness

During their first PSR hearing, a regulatory commission could not understand why the Premier League wanted a 12-point deduction. In the subsequent appeal, a newly formed group of commissioners could not work out how those in judgement settled on 10.

In the Nottingham Forest case, another new commission was bemused as to why Everton were hit with a six-point penalty, so they gave Nuno Espirito Santo’s team four, citing their cooperation as a factor. That riled Everton, who were told in their hearing that they were compelled to cooperate and it could and should not be a mitigating factor.

Everton remain sore about other contentious interpretations of their relationship with the Premier League over the last three years, adamant they were ‘working with them’ to overcome the unforeseen consequence of their main sponsor, Usmanov, having his sponsorship declared illegal, as well as finding the external funding to keep the stadium project afloat.

Everton sold Richarlison on the last day of June 2022, to meet the PSR deadline. They could have used the Forest argument with Brennan Johnson and claimed they would have received a bigger fee from Tottenham Hotspur had they kept him until deadline day.

The crux of Everton’s argument remains whether a rolling five-year credit facility of £150 million with Rights and Media Funding, and the interest to be paid on it, is servicing the running of the club (which is against PSR) or paying for the stadium (which is not).

In March 2022, Everton’s board gave serious consideration to abandoning the stadium project. They decided that, long-term, that was an apocalyptic idea as it removed the beacon of light the club and its fans are looking towards.

They say Rights and Media agreed their facility could be used for the stadium and supplied written evidence to the commission. It was to no avail as that arrangement was, according to the Premier League, not clear enough from the outset.

The timing and targeting of the Premier League action

Everton’s accounts are certainly a mess. So too is English football’s method of sanctioning.

Since Manchester City and Everton were first charged last season, and joined by Nottingham Forest earlier in this one, the process has been riddled with contradictions and inconsistencies, the Premier League still giving the impression they are in hot pursuit of the easier targets because it is ‘more complicated and time-consuming’ to fast-track the alleged serial offenders.

It is akin to dedicating an entire investigating unit to punish those who were caught and admitted to illegitimately dipping their hands in the till once, only to let those who are believed to have carried out 115 heists continue on their merry way.

Whatever the failures of Everton’s management – and there have been many since 2016 – for the club to be punished twice in one season for transgressions over four years is an illustration of how fumbling the Premier League has been.

They have failed to eradicate the sense of persecution at Goodison Park, where there is an immovable sense they are being punished thoughtlessly and disproportionately for historic misdemeanours they have been trying to fix without further self-sabotaging their ability to stay in the Premier League.

...and three reasons they deserve punishment

They signed up to the rules – and admitted breach

As Sean Dyche acknowledged with admirable honesty, and too many Everton executives have failed to admit, the club’s problems begin with reckless spending. Everton are architects of their situation.

The fact the club achieved no sporting advantage for spending more than £500 million is due to the incompetence of those who burned through that money.

While it is true that Everton have paid a price for the war in Ukraine, and took on a heavy financial burden by committing to a new stadium which demanded more loans be pursued, their cost-cutting could have gone further over the last four years. They decided to sign players and give new contracts to assets such as Jordan Pickford rather than sell more players or significantly reduce wages to cut costs. The counter-argument is that a fire sale would have guaranteed relegation.

What happened at Goodison, certainly in the immediate aftermath of Moshiri’s 2016 takeover, should serve as warning to those who naively argue that PSR rules exist to prevent clubs using fresh access to billions to challenge the established top four. Everton’s losses would be even greater and their situation more precarious had Moshiri and his acolytes spent even more.

Although the focus of the Premier League investigations has been on the last four years’ accounts, it is disingenuous not to recognise that it is the poor running of the club in the years preceding that which caused the Goodison crisis.

It would have been even worse last season

There is a legitimate argument that Everton are fortunate the governing body did not show its teeth earlier. Everton and Nottingham Forest were charged this season for breaches in the 2022-23 accounts. It follows that Everton’s earlier deduction should have been in the immediate aftermath of the 2021-22 accounts, thus affecting them in last year’s relegation fight. They would have gone down so it was a lucky escape.

True, that does not dissuade cynics from seeing a Premier League board acting with more urgency over the last 12 months, now that demands for an independent regulator are rising in volume.

But it has worked out better for Everton to receive points deductions in a season where the bottom three have been so cut adrift, and the number of wins required to stay in the Premier League could be among the lowest on record. If you’re going to lose points, do so in a year in which Sheffield United, Burnley and Luton Town are in the top flight.

If the Premier League had shown more intent when Everton’s worst excesses were on display and those responsible still in post, the resistance from Goodison Park would have been as strong, but their arguments about the goalposts being moved as the process has evolved would have carried no weight.

Where is the sympathy for Leeds United and Southampton?

Perhaps one of the more baffling side-effects of the Everton case is how little Leeds United and Southampton have intervened (publicly at least) to argue that they are the ones who have suffered most, certainly more than Everton, since they signed up to and followed the PSR rules and were relegated instead of the Merseyside club.

Those recently relegated clubs in the Championship trying to get back up are the biggest losers to date – with the exception of Leicester City, who must answer to their own charges.

For years, Leeds were presented as the rogue example explaining why PSR is necessary, the boom-and-bust policy of the Peter Ridsdale era demonstrating why clubs needed layers of protection.

Everton’s most vocal defenders must occasionally ask themselves how they would feel in an alternative scenario in which the Moshiri regime had stuck rigidly to the permitted financial guidelines and had gone down, while a rival Premier League club had stayed up having spent over £500 million and incurred the kind of losses in Everton’s accounts. Given the passion of Everton’s fanbase, one could well imagine the weekly demonstrations demanding a sanction for those admitting guilt, while cursing their own club for not doing more to keep them in the top flight.

