Your thoughts on Sunday's game

We asked for your views on Sunday's match between Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur.

Here are some of your answers:

Liverpool fans

Ken: Elliott put in his most effective performance to date and deserved his applause. However, Liverpool need to learn to manage games better when dropping the tempo because it allows the opposition to believe they have a chance when they ought to have none. Nice to see Klopp's fist pumps in the sunshine though.

Daniel: Dominant first half. Slightly different second half. But overall, a fantastic performance from the lads. I have no idea where this has been last month, but whatever Jurgen said before the game did the trick. What a game as well. Credit to Tottenham. Final 20 minutes and they were still in it. Fair dos. Villa and Wolves next. Let’s keep it up!

Stuart: Rolling back the years! Fantastic to see the players playing with a smile on their faces! What a beautiful goal from Elliott. Bajcetic coming on was nice to see as well.

Tracy: The Liverpool spark that was long awaited is back and great to see. Wonderful goals but a lack of concentration saw two goals let in. If only the Reds had done this earlier as the Premier League is sadly fading but at least next season we are in the Champions League again. Forever grateful to Jurgen for steering Liverpool in the right direction.

Tottenham fans

Maggie: It's the defending or lack of it. When our attackers were clicking it wasn't so bad during the early part of the season but the last few games have been woeful. You can't start playing with 25 minutes to go and 4-0 down. Villa's earlier loss should have inspired us. It's just so disappointing after a fabulous start to the season.

Nick: As with the last three games, if you make mistakes then really good players invariably score. This is still a mishmash squad of a number of players who are mid-table. Ange can take credit for both bringing some stability back and making a transitional season better than hoped. However, next season has to be a genuine step forward.

Joe: Better than Chelsea game, however Son at centre-forward and Emerson at left back are big mistakes. Keep the final formation for the Burnley game. Next transfer window crucial both in and out of the club.

Tony: Another awful display and a scoreline that frankly flattered us. I really don't know where we go from here. Postecoglou looks completely out of his depth and tactically inept. Unproven at this level he was always a bit of a risk and sadly it looks increasingly like the risk is not going to pay off. Will he get another season? Should he?