Thewlis hat-trick sees Wire ease to Hull FC win

Josh Thewlis' second try sealed a comfortable victory for Warrington [PA Media]

Betfred Super League

Warrington (12) 24

Tries: Thewlis 3, Williams Goals: Thewlis 4

Hull FC (0) 6

Try: Briscoe Goal: Charles

Josh Thewlis starred by scoring 20 points as Warrington thrashed lowly Hull FC to move third in the Super League table.

The winger scored the first of his three tries after 10 minutes, cutting in from the right wing to dive over.

George Williams added a second score shortly after to end a dominant half, before Thewlis scored twice more in the second period to cap a masterful performance, in which he also kicked four goals.

Tom Briscoe added a consolation try for the struggling Black and Whites, who have won just once all season.

Wire, heavy favourites ahead of this match, dominated from the off, with Matt Dufty finding Thewlis to open the scoring.

Hull FC, who have now lost their past eight games in league and cup, looked weary - and could not stop Warrington’s attacking sets.

Williams cruised through unopposed to make it 12-0 at the break, a score which flattered the visitors.

Sam Burgess’ side look set to improve upon their sixth-place finish and eliminator exit last year, and with Thewlis performing in this manner in the loose, and from the tee, they will threaten pace setters St Helens, Wigan, Catalans Dragons and Salford.

The winger came inside beautifully for his second score, in the second minute of the second half. He ran 10 metres sideways before diving over, a try which sealed Warrington's victory.

If the two previous scores were typical wing finishes, the third required physicality as 22-year-old Thewlis took two men with him as he went over.

The result means five teams are now tied on 14 points at the top of the Super League, with Warrington third among them.

Warrington: Dufty, Thewlis, King, Tai, Lindop, Williams, Drinkwater, Philbin, Walker, Vaughan, Nicholson, Fitzgibbon, Currie.

Interchanges: Musgrove, Holroyd, Powell, Wood.

Hull FC: Walker, Briscoe, Chamberlain, Sutcliffe, Martin, Smith, Charles, Ese'ese, Houghton, Sao, Scott, Lane, Cator.

Interchanges: Aydin, Brown, Pele, Trueman.

Referee: Liam Moore.