Theo Johnson signs rookie contract with New York Giants

Penn State saw another one of its former players sign his first NFL contract on Wednesday. The New York Giants officially announced the signing of former Penn State tight end Theo Johnson, one of the team’s draft picks this spring.

Johnson signed a four-year contract with the Giants valued at a reported total of $4.85 million. That includes a signing bonus of $831,436. Johnson will be paid an average salary of $1.2 million over the next four years beginning at $1 million in 2023 and rising to $1.39 million during the 2027 season. Johnson will be eligible to become an unrestricted free agent following the 2027 season.

Johnson was a fourth-round draft pick of the Giants in the 2024 NFL draft. Although he will not get the chance to play with former Penn State running back Saquon Barkley, who signed with the division rival Philadelphia Eagles this offseason, Johnson will be on the same roster as former Penn State wide receiver Allen Robinson. Robinson signed with the Giants as a free agent this offseason.

Johnson should fit right in with the Giants offense once he gets settled in, and he could prove to be a valuable asset as a fourth-round pick. Now that he has his contract signed, it is truly time to get to work with the Giants.

Theo Johnson makes it official ‼️ 📰: https://t.co/cPeMs0zr9y pic.twitter.com/XTr09EJZdp — New York Giants (@Giants) May 22, 2024

