Theo Johnson drafted by Giants in fourth round of 2024 NFL draft

The New York Giants needed a tight end, and now they have one. The Giants drafted Penn State tight end Theo Johnson with the 107th overall pick of the 2024 NFL draft, the seventh pick of the fourth round.

Johnson committed to Penn State in the Class of 2020 over offers from Michigan, Ohio State, Georgia, and Alabama. The four-star recruit from Manitoba, Canada was selected to play in the 2020 Under Armour All-America Game.

At Penn State, Johnson was a pairing with Brenton Strange, who was drafted by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the 2023 NFL draft, and Tyler Warren, who is expected to be among the top tight end draft prospects in 2025. Johnson completed his four years with Penn State accounting for 77 receptions and 938 yards and 12 touchdowns. Johnson scored 7 of his career touchdowns during the 2023 season.

