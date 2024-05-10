New York Giants sign former Penn State WR Allen Robinson

The New York Giants may have let Saquon Barkley run away to a division rival this offseason, but the Giants are loading up on Penn State players on the roster going into the 2024 season. The latest free agent addition to the roster is former Penn State wide receiver Allen Robinson, who signed with the team this week.

Robinson will bring a veteran presence to the Giants, a franchise going through a bit of a rebuild. Robinson has 562 career receptions for 7,028 yards and 43 touchdowns in 127 career games, including 122 starts. He is coming off one season with the Pittsburgh Steelers and will be on his fourth team in the last four years, including one season with the Los Angeles Rams and the last of a four-year stint with the Chicago Bears. Robinson started his NFL career with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

“He’s been a productive player for a while,” Giants head coach Brian Daboll said in a press conference on Friday when asked about the addition of Robinson to the roster.

Robinson ended his career at Penn State with 177 receptions for 2,474 yards and 17 touchdowns. He was a two-time Big Ten receiver of the year and went on to be a second-round draft pick of the Jaguars following his All-American career with the Nittany Lions.

The Giants also used a draft pick in the 2024 NFL draft to select former Penn Stater tight end Theo Johnson.

