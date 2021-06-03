The Rush: Jazz, Hawks and 76ers advance; Coach K retires and Brad Stevens moves to the front office

WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE to see today’s piping-hot, fresh-outta-the-oven episode of THE RUSH with Jared Quay! We’ll let you know everything you didn’t know you needed to know about sports. Other stuff too. But mostly sports.

It’s Thursday, June 3rd, 2021, and here’s what Jared’s cookin’ up:

Dallas takes a 3-2 series lead vs. the Clippers

Utah eliminates the Grizzlies in five games

The Atlanta Hawks oust the New York Knicks from the playoffs

Philadelphia bounces the Wizards from the playoffs in game 5

Celtics’ Danny Ainge steps down, Brad Stevens gets a promotion

Blue Devils’ Mike Krzyzewski to retire after the 2021-2022 season

PLUS: Browns’ Kevin Stefanski makes Myles Garrett retires from recreational basketball