The Rush: Jazz, Hawks and 76ers advance; Coach K retires and Brad Stevens moves to the front office

Yahoo Sports Staff
·1 min read
WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE to see today’s piping-hot, fresh-outta-the-oven episode of THE RUSH with Jared Quay! We’ll let you know everything you didn’t know you needed to know about sports. Other stuff too. But mostly sports.

It’s Thursday, June 3rd, 2021, and here’s what Jared’s cookin’ up:

  • Dallas takes a 3-2 series lead vs. the Clippers

  • Utah eliminates the Grizzlies in five games

  • The Atlanta Hawks oust the New York Knicks from the playoffs

  • Philadelphia bounces the Wizards from the playoffs in game 5

  • Celtics’ Danny Ainge steps down, Brad Stevens gets a promotion

  • Blue Devils’ Mike Krzyzewski to retire after the 2021-2022 season

  • PLUS: Browns’ Kevin Stefanski makes Myles Garrett retires from recreational basketball

THE RUSH will be back tomorrow. Until then, stay safe and don’t forget to check out our previous episodes here.

