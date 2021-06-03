The Rush: Jazz, Hawks and 76ers advance; Coach K retires and Brad Stevens moves to the front office
It’s Thursday, June 3rd, 2021, and here’s what Jared’s cookin’ up:
Dallas takes a 3-2 series lead vs. the Clippers
Utah eliminates the Grizzlies in five games
The Atlanta Hawks oust the New York Knicks from the playoffs
Philadelphia bounces the Wizards from the playoffs in game 5
Celtics’ Danny Ainge steps down, Brad Stevens gets a promotion
Blue Devils’ Mike Krzyzewski to retire after the 2021-2022 season
PLUS: Browns’ Kevin Stefanski makes Myles Garrett retires from recreational basketball
