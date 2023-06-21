The Daily Sweat: Nearly every MLS team is in action on Wednesday night

24 of the league's 27 teams take the field in a rare weeknight full of soccer

FC Cincinnati has been the best team in MLS so far in 2023. (Photo by Jeff Dean/USSF/Getty Images for USSF)

If you’re looking for something other than baseball to bet on Wednesday, can we interest you in some Major League Soccer?

All but three of the league’s 27 teams are in action Wednesday night in a rare weeknight full of soccer across the country. There are first-place teams in each conference set to take the field as well, with FC Cincinnati hosting Toronto FC and St. Louis City SC at home against Real Salt Lake.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Cincy has been the best team in the league by a mile this season. Cincinnati has 40 points through 17 games and is the only team in MLS averaging over two points per game. Cincinnati is getting 2.35 points per game thanks to its one loss. Nashville SC is the closest team at 1.94 points per game.

FC Cincinnati is also undefeated in nine home matches. That’s a big reason why the team is -165 to win straight up at BetMGM. If you think Toronto can be the first team to snap that winning streak, you can take Toronto to win at +425 or a tie at +290.

Nashville is a slight favorite to win on the road at Montreal. Nashville is +155 to win against ninth-place Montreal.

In the Western Conference, St. Louis City has 29 points through 17 games in its first MLS season. It’s tied on points with LAFC — who has a game in hand — and leads the West with 34 goals scored. No other team in the conference has scored more than 25.

Advertisement

St. Louis is -110 to win at home against RSL and that goal-scoring rate is a big reason why you can get better than even money odds on the under. The over/under is at 2.5 goals and the over is -175 while the under is +120.

The only other game with odds so lopsided on the goal total is the Los Angeles Galaxy’s game against Sporting Kansas City. The Galaxy and SKC have each given up 27 goals so far — only Salt Lake has allowed more among Western Conference teams — and over 2.5 goals is at -175 while under is at +125.

Eight day games in MLB

There are a lot of early baseball games to bet on Wednesday.

Advertisement

Four of the eight day games begin before 1 p.m. ET. The best game of the early slate is the Orioles at the Rays in a matchup of the two best teams in the AL East.

The Rays lead the Orioles by four games atop the division and are -150 to win the game on Wednesday. Tyler Wells starts for the Orioles while Taj Bradley takes the mound for the Rays.

At 12:35 p.m. ET, the Cincinnati Reds go for a sweep of the Colorado Rockies and an 11th-straight win. The Reds beat the Rockies 8-6 on Tuesday night and are still a half-game ahead of the Brewers in the NL Central. Cincinnati is -250 to win straight up on Wednesday while the Rockies are at +200. The Reds are the biggest favorite of the day and the Rockies are the largest underdog.

Who cashed tickets Tuesday?

LSU eliminated Tennessee from the College World Series in a 5-0 win while TCU beat Oral Roberts 6-1 in their elimination game matchup.

TCU will play Florida on Wednesday while LSU will play Wake Forest. Both TCU and LSU have to win twice over their opponents to make the final series.