Texas vs. Oklahoma: Who the experts are predicting to win the Red River Rivalry

This is one of those games that never, ever disappoints.

Texas looked like it was going to make a massive national statement as it ripped through Oklahoma in the first half of last year’s game, and then Caleb Williams stepped in and had other ideas in the 55-48 Sooner win.

OU survived the crazy 53-45 shootout in 2020, it pulled off a close win in 2019, Texas won in 2018 thanks to Cameron Dicker the freshman kicker, and on and on and on.

And sometimes weird things happen.

A mediocre 2015 Texas team handed a College Football Playoff-bound Oklahoma its only loss of the regular season.

The Sooners have owned the Red River Showdown lately, but these games are almost always close, there are always wild momentum swings, and they always play a huge role in the Big 12 title chase.

In this insane year in the conference with all ten teams good enough beat any of the other teams on the right day, this is even more of a must win than normal for two coaches who can’t lose this.

An Oklahoma win might show that the Brent Venables era really might be okay with a little bit of time, and a Texas win would settle that part of the base that’s not quite sold yet on Steve Sarkisian.

Oklahoma will make this close throughout with its best performance in a few weeks, but the problems at quarterback and leaky run defense will be too much to overcome. – Pete Fiutak

Prediction: Texas 38, Oklahoma 34