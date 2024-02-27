Texas Tech basketball NCAA Tournament projections: Hoos up for the Red Raiders?

Another split week has the Texas Tech basketball team's latest NCAA Tournament projections going a few different directions.

The majority of this week's roundup has the Red Raiders (19-8, 8-6) with the same seed, though there's little consensus on which region they could be placed in. Not everybody can agree if Texas Tech is safe or simply "should be in" just yet, but with two weeks of the regular season left, those things should be sorted out rather quickly.

Texas Tech is one win away from reaching the guarantee of a .500 record in Big 12 play. No Big 12 team has missed the NCAA Tournament winning at least half of their conference games in the last decade.

Bracket Matrix, which compiles all of the NCAA Tournament projections, has Texas Tech averaging a 6-seed in the field.

LAST WEEK'S OVERVIEW: Texas Tech basketball NCAA Tournament projections: 6 is the magic number

ESPN: 7-seed (Midwest Region)

Over at ESPN, John Gasaway has the Red Raiders as a lock for the NCAA Tournament. Bracketology expert Joe Lunardi has Texas Tech as a No. 7 seed in his latest update, taking on 10-seed Nevada in Indianapolis. Lunardi had Tech as a 6-seed in last week's update.

CBS Sports: 6-seed (South Region)

Jerry Palm, who has started to update his bracket every day, had the Red Raiders down a seed line after the loss to UCF but has them back to a 6-seed in Tuesday's release. Palm placed the Red Raiders in the South Region, headed to Charlotte to take on 11-seed Indiana State.

Fox Sports: 6-seed

Mike DeCourcy has altered his bracket setup this time, ditching the placement of regions and potential matchups. However, he has Texas Tech as a 6-seed along with Utah State, Colorado State and BYU. Those teams would take on the 11-seeds, which includes Seton Hall, Providence and First Four games featuring Wake Forest-Texas A&M and Virginia-Ole Miss. Use your imagination on those possibilities since the Red Raiders are the second-highest 6-seed in his formula.

Field of 68: 7-seed (South Region)

We don't know where this game would be played, but the Field of 68 has Texas Tech in a rematch of the 2019 national championship game as a 7-seed taking on 10-seed Virginia. Marquette, the 2-seed in the region, faces 15-seed Oakland in the other contest in his bracket portion.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Split decisions on Texas Tech basketball's latest NCAA Tournament projections