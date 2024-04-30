Texas’ T’Vondre Sweat follows line of great Titans defensive linemen

To the excitement of new Tennessee Titans teammate Jeffery Simmons, Texas Longhorns defensive lineman T’Vondre Sweat was selected by the Titans with the No. 38 pick in the 2024 NFL draft.

“When I got the call it was unbelievable,” Sweat said during his post-draft interview.

Many past Titans defensive ends have probably enjoyed their time with playing with great defensive tackles, including Albert Haynesworth and Jurrell Casey.

Despite dealing with legal issues, the Titans met extensively with Sweat and both sides felt comfortable with each other.

“I met with them a few times,” Sweat said. When I went down to their facility it was great. The vibes were great.”

“We were his first visit after the incident occurred,” said Titans general manager Ran Carthon during post-draft media availability. “We brought him in and spent the day with him. He’s a jovial kid. He’s got a great personality (and) fun-loving. You could see he was extremely affected when we brought him in. We spent a lot of time talking about it. He was ready to talk about it with anybody that wanted to listen. He was forthright and honest.”

Sweat is excited to get to work for the Titans.

“I’ll bring everything to the team,” he said. “I’ll give it my all.”

