Texas men's basketball recruit Tre Johnson selected to McDonald's All-American team

Tre Johnson, right, competes at the Nike EYBL Peach Jam tis past summer. A 2024 Texas signee, the 6-foot-5 Johnson was named a McDonald's All-American on Tuesday.

Tre Johnson, the centerpiece of Texas basketball’s 2024 recruiting class, was named to the McDonald’s All-American team on Tuesday.

Johnson, a 6-foot-5 guard, is from the Dallas area and would have been the top-ranked recruit for the 2024 class in Texas but is playing his senior season at Link Academy in Missouri. He’s ranked by 247Sports' composite ratings as the No. 4 overall prospect for his class in the nation.

Texas men's basketball coach Rodney Terry has roots that reach deep with Johnson. Terry was an assistant coach for Johnson’s father, Richard Johnson, at Baylor, and the Longhorns first offered the star recruit a scholarship in December 2021.

As a junior in 2022-23, Johnson averaged 21.8 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.7 assists while leading Lake Highlands to a 34-3 record and the Class 6A state championship. He converted 53% from the floor a year ago, including 42% from 3-point range, and he hit 91% from the free-throw line.

Johnson will join a class of recruits that includes another pair of top-50 national prospects, 6-foot-5 guard Cam Scott and 6-8 forward Nic Codie, both of whom signed with Texas last week.

Johnson is the 24th player in UT program history selected to the McDonald's All-American Game. That list includes Ron Holland, a forward in the 2023 class who signed a letter of intent to play at Texas but never enrolled after pursing professional options last summer.

The McDonald’s All-American game will take place April 2 at the Toyota Center in Houston.

Below are the full rosters for the East and West teams, along with each player's college commitment.

West team

G Jalil Bethea (Miami)

C John Bol (Ole Miss)

F Isaiah Evans (Duke)

F Cooper Flagg (Duke)

G Boogie Fland (Kentucky)

G/F Ian Jackson (North Carolina)

G/F Liam McNeeley (Indiana)

G Tahaad Pettiford (Auburn)

G Drake Powell (North Carolina)

F Jayden Quaintance (Kentucky)

C Derik Queen (uncommitted)

F Bryson Tucker (uncommitted)

East team

F Ace Bailey (Rutgers)

C Flory Bidunga (Kansas)

F Carter Bryant (Arizona)

G Zoom Diallo (Washington)

G V.J. Edgecombe (Baylor)

F Donavan Freeman (Syracuse)

G Dylan Harper (Rutgers)

G Tre Johnson (Texas)

G Karter Knox (uncommitted)

G Trent Perry (USC)

F Derrion Reid (Alabama)

C Aiden Sherrell (Alabama)

All-Time List of McDonald's All-Americans who signed at Texas

Year Player 1995 Kris Clack 2000 Brian Boddicker 2001 T.J. Ford 2002 Brad Buckman 2004 LaMarcus Aldridge 2004 Daniel Gibson 2004 Mike Williams 2006 D.J. Augustin 2006 Kevin Durant 2007 Jai Lucas (transfer from Florida in December 2008) 2009 Avery Bradley 2010 Cory Joseph 2010 Tristan Thompson 2011 Myck Kabongo 2012 Cameron Ridley 2014 Myles Turner 2016 Jarrett Allen 2016 Andrew Jones 2017 Mohamed Bamba 2020 Greg Brown 2022 Dillon Mitchell 2022 Arterio Morris 2023 Ron Holland (turned pro before playing at Texas) 2024 Tre Johnson

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Texas basketball recruit Tre Johnson named McDonald's All-American