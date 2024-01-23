Texas men's basketball recruit Tre Johnson selected to McDonald's All-American team
Tre Johnson, the centerpiece of Texas basketball’s 2024 recruiting class, was named to the McDonald’s All-American team on Tuesday.
Johnson, a 6-foot-5 guard, is from the Dallas area and would have been the top-ranked recruit for the 2024 class in Texas but is playing his senior season at Link Academy in Missouri. He’s ranked by 247Sports' composite ratings as the No. 4 overall prospect for his class in the nation.
Texas men's basketball coach Rodney Terry has roots that reach deep with Johnson. Terry was an assistant coach for Johnson’s father, Richard Johnson, at Baylor, and the Longhorns first offered the star recruit a scholarship in December 2021.
As a junior in 2022-23, Johnson averaged 21.8 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.7 assists while leading Lake Highlands to a 34-3 record and the Class 6A state championship. He converted 53% from the floor a year ago, including 42% from 3-point range, and he hit 91% from the free-throw line.
Johnson will join a class of recruits that includes another pair of top-50 national prospects, 6-foot-5 guard Cam Scott and 6-8 forward Nic Codie, both of whom signed with Texas last week.
Johnson is the 24th player in UT program history selected to the McDonald's All-American Game. That list includes Ron Holland, a forward in the 2023 class who signed a letter of intent to play at Texas but never enrolled after pursing professional options last summer.
The McDonald’s All-American game will take place April 2 at the Toyota Center in Houston.
Below are the full rosters for the East and West teams, along with each player's college commitment.
West team
G Jalil Bethea (Miami)
C John Bol (Ole Miss)
F Isaiah Evans (Duke)
F Cooper Flagg (Duke)
G Boogie Fland (Kentucky)
G/F Ian Jackson (North Carolina)
G/F Liam McNeeley (Indiana)
G Tahaad Pettiford (Auburn)
G Drake Powell (North Carolina)
F Jayden Quaintance (Kentucky)
C Derik Queen (uncommitted)
F Bryson Tucker (uncommitted)
East team
F Ace Bailey (Rutgers)
C Flory Bidunga (Kansas)
F Carter Bryant (Arizona)
G Zoom Diallo (Washington)
G V.J. Edgecombe (Baylor)
F Donavan Freeman (Syracuse)
G Dylan Harper (Rutgers)
G Tre Johnson (Texas)
G Karter Knox (uncommitted)
G Trent Perry (USC)
F Derrion Reid (Alabama)
C Aiden Sherrell (Alabama)
All-Time List of McDonald's All-Americans who signed at Texas
Year
Player
1995
Kris Clack
2000
Brian Boddicker
2001
T.J. Ford
2002
Brad Buckman
2004
LaMarcus Aldridge
2004
Daniel Gibson
2004
Mike Williams
2006
D.J. Augustin
2006
Kevin Durant
2007
Jai Lucas (transfer from Florida in December 2008)
2009
Avery Bradley
2010
Cory Joseph
2010
Tristan Thompson
2011
Myck Kabongo
2012
Cameron Ridley
2014
Myles Turner
2016
Jarrett Allen
2016
Andrew Jones
2017
Mohamed Bamba
2020
Greg Brown
2022
Dillon Mitchell
2022
Arterio Morris
2023
Ron Holland (turned pro before playing at Texas)
2024
Tre Johnson
