Texas men's basketball preview, prediction: Longhorns face another ranked foe in Oklahoma

Texas guard Tyrese Hunter watches the ball while defending in the Longhorns' 75-73 win over Baylor on Saturday. Hunter broke out a brief scoring slump against Baylor, which bodes well for the Longhorns during its trip to Oklahoma on Tuesday.

A buzzer-beating layup by Tyrese Hunter lifted Texas (13-5, 2-3 Big 12) to a massive win oner No. 9 Baylor on Saturday, and the Horns will try to maintain that sudden momentum at No. 11 Oklahoma (15-3, 3-2) on Tuesday (6 p.m., ESPN, 1300).

Here's what you need to know about the matchup:

Tyrese Hunter, Max Abmas reverse roles

When it comes to backcourt production, point guard Tyrese Hunter and shooting guard Max Abmas seemed to switch roles in Texas’ win over Baylor. Hunter, who had tallied just 11 points on a combined 5-of-12 shooting over his previous two games, exploded for 21 points while making a season-high four of his seven 3-point shots. Abmas, the team’s leading scorer at 17.7 points a game, made just five of his 13 shots from the floor while scoring 15 points but dished out a season-high seven assists with one turnover. As a team, Texas turned it over just seven times, which is 5.3 turnovers below its per-game average.

Backcourt is getting big minutes

Ever since Texas coach Rodney Terry inserted guard Ithiel Horton into the starting lineup in place of forward Brock Cunningham two games ago, the Longhorns have leaned heavily on the backcourt in their rotation. Abmas, Hunter, Horton and Chendall Weaver all played at least 19 minutes against Baylor while Dillon Mitchell, Kadin Shedrick and Dylan Disu were the only frontcourt players to see double-digit minutes. Cunningham, who has started 13 games this season while averaging 25.1 minutes a contest, played just nine minutes against Baylor without a point or a rebound although he did have two assists.

OU's Porter Moser is finding his coaching stride

It took a couple of seasons, but head coach Porter Moser finally seems to have the Sooners in stride. Moser arrived in Norman for the 2021-22 season after leading Loyola on a memorable NCAA run, but was just 34-33 record in his first two seasons with the Sooners. Powered by transfers such as Javier McCollum (14.9 points, four assists per game) and John Hugley IV (9.2 points, 4.1 rebounds), the Sooners are on pace for their best season since going 29-8 and reaching the Final Four in 2016.

Texas vs. Oklahoma prediction

Texas. The Sooners have won all 11 of their games in Norman this season and are a 3½-point favorite, but they have lost five straight games to Texas, which finally flashed some of its 2023 mojo in its win over Baylor.

