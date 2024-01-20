Buzzer-beating layup by Tyrese Hunter lifts Texas basketball to needed win over Baylor

With one driving, twisting layup at the buzzer, Texas guard Tyrese Hunter may have just changed the direction of his team’s season.

Moments after Baylor’s Jalen Bridges tied the game with a double-clutch 3-pointer with 5 seconds left on the clock, Hunter grabbed the inbounds pass and raced down the court before hitting a shot over Langston Love to lift Texas to a 75-73 win.

The dramatic victory not only gave Texas (13-5, 2-3 Big 12) its first win over a ranked team this season, but it also made the frustrations following Wednesday’s loss to Central Florida seem like a distant memory.

Final: Texas 75, Baylor 73



A turning point in the season for Horns? pic.twitter.com/hV9vapKOGr — Thomas Jones (@ThomasJonesAAS) January 20, 2024

“We had to come in and bounce back,” said Hunter, who led Texas with 21 points. “We had to get back to being ourselves, finishing our games. That started in practice (after the loss to Central Florida), just challenging each other.”

And about his winning layup, which is the first true buzzer-beater for Texas since Javan Felix made a bucket to beat No. 3 North Carolina in December of 2015?

“I just knew I had to get down there and try to make a play or get fouled,” Hunter said.

Terry had a timeout to use if he wanted to draw up a set play, but he also knew that would give Baylor coach Scott Drew a chance to set his defense.

Texas guard Tyrese Hunter, left, gets off the game-winning shot over Baylor guard Langston Love to lift the Longhorns to a 75-73 win Saturday at Moody Center.

“You have a lot of options in that situation, but I didn’t want to overcoach,” Terry said. “I wanted to let the guys do what they do. Get downhill. Go make a layup. And that’s what Tyrese did.”

Hot shooting may have carried Texas to a halftime lead against No. 9 Baylor (14-3, 3-2), but it took old-fashioned grit to grind out a win despite missing all eight of their 3-point shots in the second half. Baylor went didn’t make a single basket in the final nine minutes of the game until Bridges’ bucket in the final minute, and Texas battled Baylor almost even on the boards while turning the ball over just seven times.

“In this league, you always got to win with your defense,” Terry said. “You can’t shoot a team out of a game.”

The Longhorns tried their best to do just that in the first half while racing to a 42-41 lead. Texas made nine of its 11 3-point shots before the break, including a season-high four from Hunter, who had a team-high 21 points. As a team, the Longhorns connected on 64% of their shots before halftime

But Baylor’s array of shooters kept providing answers. The Bears made 56% of their shots in the first half, including seven of 12 from 3-point range. Freshman phenom Ja’Kobe Walter had 14 of his 22 points in the first half.

But for the first time this season, Texas didn’t buckle in the biggest of moments.

“I feel like in order for us to be a successful team, we have to be together,” said forward Dylan Disu, who scored 19 points. “And that's what we stressed this whole week. Everything we do is for each other, and when we play for each other, play for RT (Terry), and play for the coaching staff, then we feel like we can we can beat any team in the country.”

Disu’s support of Terry in the postgame press conference served as a defense of sorts for his embattled coach, who caught plenty of heat for profanely criticizing Central Florida players following some postgame horns-down gestures on Wednesday.

Terry apologized for his actions after the Baylor win saying “I had no intentions of trying to show up anyone or offend anyone.”

“(Central Florida coach) Johnny Dawkins is a good friend of mine and he's a really good coach,” Terry said. “He has a good program, they're having a good year. And if I offended him or his program or anyone for that matter, that was not my intentions.”

