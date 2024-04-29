The No. 1 Texas A&M baseball team took two of three games from No. 17 Georgia in an SEC set this weekend at Blue Bell Park.

Due to inclement weather, the Aggies and Bulldogs concluded the series with a doubleheader on Saturday, which the conference rivals split. After the games, Texas A&M senior first baseman Ted Burton spoke to the media for the second consecutive day.

"That was pretty cool. Being down 9-0 in the first, this team never gives up, no matter what the score is. We know we can come back from anything and we proved that today, It was awesome," Burton explained. "That was a sign of someone who doesn't hit a lot of home runs. I was humbled but it caught up in the jet stream and worked out. "I asked the umpire at second, 'Am I a ground rule double?' And he said 'Yeah, stay here.' Then the other other said 'Home run' and it was funny."

This article originally appeared on Aggies Wire: Texas A&M senior 1B Ted Burton summarizes SEC series win vs. No. 17 Georgia