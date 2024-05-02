Texas A&M has reportedly contacted former star UTSA guard

Texas A&M basketball head coach Buzz Williams deserves a ton of credit for the work he's done this offseason, adding three veterans, including former Nebraska guard CJ Welcher, former Minnesota forward Pharrel Payne, and on Monday, former SMU guard Zhuric Phelps will all join the Aggies for the 2024-2025 season.

After a heartbreaking second-round exit in the NCAA Tournament, falling to the Houston Cougars in overtime, the Aggies' 3-point shooting issues continued to plague their chances, needing more dependable shooting options heading into next season.

While Welcher brings in a 40% deep shooting rate, Phelps is the exact opposite, shooting a career-low 21% from beyond the arc, as his skill set is geared towards driving in the paint. As of Wednesday, CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein has reported that Williams has been in contact with former UTSA star guard Jordan Ivy-Curry, who has one year remaining of eligibility.

During his 2023 junior season, Ivy-Curry led the Roadrunners with 17.1 points per game, 5.2 rebounds, and three assists while shooting 40% from the field and 38.7% from 3-point range.

With Bryce Linday's entry into the transfer portal, Texas A&M still has room to add another guard to the rotation. Ivy-Curry is also receiving interest from Kansas, Oklahoma, TCU, Grand Canyon, Florida State, and Duke.

