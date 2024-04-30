Former SMU guard Zhuric Phelps has committed to Texas A&M

Texas A&M head basketball coach Buzz Williams has surprised a bulk of the Aggie fan base this offseason with increased utilization of the transfer portal, already adding former Nebraska sharpshooter CJ Welcher and former Minnesota forward Pharrel Payne, who averaged 10 points and six rebounds during his final season with the Gophers.

After it was announced last week that Williams would host former SMU guard, Zhuric Phelps, the veteran guard is now headed to College Station for a final collegiate season, committing to the program on Monday afternoon. Phelps joins a loaded Aggies backcourt with Wade Taylor IV and Manny Obaseki returning to the lineup.

Phelps's skillset is on defense. He is one of the best on-ball defenders in the country and averaged 14.8 points, 4.1 rebounds, 2.7 assists, and two steals in 2023. However, he only shot 38% from the field and, worse, a career-low 21.6% from beyond the arc.

As one of the worst 3-point shooting teams in the country last season, this obviously doesn't help this issue, but hopefully, Phelps can continue improving his jump shot and become a solid midrange scorer.



