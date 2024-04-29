Texas A&M forward Julius Marble has officially entered the transfer portal

After sitting out the entirety of the 2023-2024 college basketball season, Texas A&M forward Julius Marble has reportedly entered the transfer portal, according to On3, an unsurprising move to say the least. After transferring from Michigan State before the 2022-2023 season, Marble averaged 9.1 points and 4.1 rebounds in his first and now only season with the program.

Earlier this month, it was revealed that Marbles' sustained absence was due to a sexual assault charge dating back to last October, providing sad clarity to what was a confusing disappearance throughout the season.

On the court, Marble is an efficient scorer in the paint, shooting 59% from the field during his final year with the Spartans and 53.3% during his final year with the Aggies. Without speculation on what the future holds for the Dallas, Texas native, his current legal situation will likely affect how quickly teams begin to reach out regarding his playing future.

