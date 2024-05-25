Texas A&M continues to dominate the California 2025 recruiting trail

RN_AggiesWire-copy

What an offseason it has been for Texas A&M on the recruiting trail under first-year head coach Mike Elko. The Aggies 2025 recruiting class has once again risen in the rankings after landing the second-top-ranked prospect out of California, four-star cornerback Adonyss Currie.

Joining five-star quarterback commit Husan Longstreet, the No. 1-ranked player in California, Currie is just two spots below him at No. 3 in 247Sports' updated recruiting rankings. Five-star cornerback Dijon Lee out of Mission Viejo (CA) is the second-ranked prospect in the state and recently included Texas A&M in his final four program list.

With the high possibility of securing Lee's commitment as soon as this summer, the Aggies have dominated the California recruiting landscape, and it's not just Elko who deserves credit.

Throughout the start of the year, Texas A&M cornerback coaches Ishmael Aristide and Jordan Peterson combined with Aggies defensive coordinator Jay Bateman have traveled up and down The Golden State, not only developing relationships with Currie and Lee, as four-star linebacker Noah Mikhail is set to visit College Station on June 7 before announcing his intentions on June 30.

During the 2023 season, the Aggies consistently dealt with a lack of talent and depth in the secondary, leading to Elko adding seven defensive backs through the transfer portal. The addition of Currie is a good sign that under Elko and Bateman's defensive guidance, Texas A&M's future pass defense could be one of the best in the SEC.

