2025 4-star CB out of Lancaster (CA) has committed to Texas A&M

Boom! Texas A&M's 2025 recruiting class has added its 12th commit and fourth cornerback prospect, as four-star CB Adonyss Currie has chosen the Aggies over Nebraska, Miami, and Texas, announcing his intentions on Friday afternoon.

Just a couple of weeks after four-star cornerback Cobey Sellers committed to the program, the Pearland, Texas product has been pivotal in the recruitment process. Sellers has been assisting head coach Mike Elko and his staff in recruiting several of his fellow 2025 prospects, including Currie, who has been in the fold for the last couple of months.

While his commitment surprised some, those who trust Elko's process should know momentum had been building since Currie visited College Station last April 13.

On the field, Currie is an elite athlete playing wide receiver and cornerback during his career at Quartz Hill HS, recording 47 receptions, 865 yards, and nine touchdowns, including 18.4 yards per reception during his 2023 junior season. On defense, Currie produced 35 tackles, three sacks, four interceptions (one returned for TD), and six pass breakups on the year.

Standing at 6-1 and 165 pounds, Currie has room to add more mass to his already impressive frame. According to 247Sports, Currie is currently positioned as the 42nd-ranked prospect, the 5th-ranked cornerback and the 3rd-ranked player in California.

https://twitter.com/hayesfawcett3/status/1794114363973828998?s=61&t=yQAtVENup7QsMoWPtlJ_2g

