2025 5-star CB out of Mission Viejo has placed Texas A&M in his Top 4

Under new head coach Mike Elko, Texas A&M's 2025 recruiting class has landed 11 commitments in the cycle, including four offensive linemen and three cornerbacks. Elko and his staff have a defensive mindset heading into a busy recruiting summer.

Just days after landing a huge commitment from 2025 four-star cornerback Cobey Sellers, it has been reported that 2025 five-star defensive back Dijon Lee has released his Top 4 program list, which includes Washington, Georgia, Alabama, and Texas A&M.

Hailing out of Mission Viejo, California, the fact that USC wasn't a finalist is quite telling. Still, for those surprised that the Aggies have made the cut, it shouldn't be, as secondary coaches Jordan Peterson and Ishmael Aristide have continued to show their promise this offseason.

Standing at 6-4 and 190 pounds, Lee is long, rangy, and instinctual. The elite cornerback prospect looks like a perfect fit in Elko and new defensive coordinator Jay Bateman's system, possessing all the traits necessary to become a lockdown corner on the boundary.

According to 247Sports Composite, Lee is currently positioned as the 26th-ranked prospect in the class, the 5th-ranked cornerback, and the No. 1-ranked prospect in California.

