Texas A&M alumni Myles Garrett, Mike Evans & Justin Madubuike named to 2023 NFL All-Pro teams

Three Texas A&M alumni have been selected to the 2023 NFL All-Pro teams.

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett was selected to the first-team as an edge rusher. Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans and Baltimore Ravens defensive tackle Justin Madubuike earned respective second-team nods. Evans was chosen as a wideout, and Madubuike as an interior lineman.

Garrett has been named an All-Pro five times in his seven-year NFL career. He did not make either team as a rookie in 2017 or in 2019, the year he bashed Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph on the head with his own helmet. Garrett was also a first-team recipient in 2020 and 2021.

Evans earned a second-team nod for the second time in his career along with 2016. He all but assured his first-ballot Pro Football Hall of Fame candidacy in 2023 by recording at least 1,000 receiving yards for the 10th consecutive season.

Madubuike had a breakout campaign in 2023 to earn his first All-Pro selection on the second team. He was also selected to his first Pro Bowl this season. However, Madubuike may not even play in the all-star game if the AFC’s top seed protects its home field and advances to the Super Bowl.

