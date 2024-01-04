Texas football fans, players react to Jordan Whittington's goodbye: 'Culture personified'

The backbone of Texas football's culture has said goodbye for the final time.

Fifth-year receiver Jordan Whittington released a video on Thursday that included the best highlights from his time at Texas and a heartfelt farewell.

"After 17 long years, or however long it's been since I've been here, it's time to go," Whittington said.

"But no matter when, no matter where, no matter what, I'll forever be a Texas Longhorn. Hook 'em!"

The receiver racked up 505 yards and a touchdown in 2023 and 1,586 yards and five touchdowns for his career. The numbers aren't particularly impressive, but what Whittington offered to Texas extended far beyond the football field. Throughout the season, players and coaches emphasized the veteran's importance to the program and what he offered as a teammate dedicated to winning.

Texas Longhorns wide receiver Jordan Whittington (13) breaks a tackle by Washington linebacker Edefuan Ulofoshio (5) during the Sugar Bowl College Football Playoff semifinals game at the Caesars Superdome on Monday, Jan. 1, 2024 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

“He's one of our leaders,” defensive back Jerrin Thompson said. “He’s that guy who's been here and changed the culture. He’s just one of those guys who always keeps it real. It feels good for someone who’s been through some injuries and things to have a great game like that, and I'm just happy for him.”

“Your résumé is your tape,’” coach Steve Sarkisian told his players after a December practice. “What you put on film every Saturday is your résumé. We should all aspire to be like him (Whittington).”

"He's always doing everything he can for the team," receiver Adonai Mitchell said after Texas' loss to Washington in the Sugar Bowl. "That's one thing I took away from him...I pray for his future, I hope he's able to do everything he wants to do in the future."

While the only points he put on the board in 2023 came against Iowa State, Whittington's defining play of the season came against TCU. After a Quinn Ewers interception, the receiver sprinted down the field to punch the ball out of the hands of the defender, a critical turnover in Texas' 29-26 win.

His receiving skill also nearly led Texas to the College Football Playoff Championship, with a 41-yard reception taking the Longhorns all the way to Washington's 28-yard line with 20 seconds left.

Texas fans reacted emotionally to his departure, recognizing him for the pillar of culture he's represented for the past five years.

"I gave the university everything I had, every day, for 365 days a year," Whittington said after the loss.

There are no 2023 Texas Longhorns without Jordan Whittington, hell there barely may be a roster without him



Jordan Whittington gave his all to the University of Texas🤘



Through a ton of adversity, Whittington stuck with Texas through the good, the bad, and the ugly 🏈



He gave everything not only to Texas Football, but The University of Texas and Austin as well 🤘



Jordan Whittington is not only the perfect embodiment of what it means to be a Texas Longhorn, but is also the perfect embodiment of the saying “We not me.” The perfect teammate.



This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Texas football fans, players react to Jordan Whittington's farewell