Texans land four primetime games in 2024 schedule
Over the past three seasons, the Houston Texans have been known for kicking off at noon come Sunday afternoon. In fact, the Texans have rarely seen action outside of the early window.
Winning an AFC South division title will change that overnight.
The Texans will play four primetime games and three non-Sunday matchups en route to hopefully another division. Houston will have to earn its way to the postseason, however, since the league office did little favors in terms of carving out consistent start times.
After opening the season on the road against the Indianapolis Colts as a rematch of last season’s finale, the Texans return home for a Sunday Night Football showdown against No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams and the Chicago Bears. This isn’t the same Bears roster that finished 7-10 a season ago as GM Ryan Poles spent money to build a contender around the former Heisman Trophy winner.
On Halloween, C.J. Stroud and the Texans travel to New York City to take on Aaron Rodgers and the Jets for a Thursday Night Football showdown on Amazon Prime. That begins a three-week period where kickoffs will come later.
The following Sunday, Houston plays host to NFC runner-up Detroit on NBC. After that, the Texans will get an extra day of rest before taking on Micah Parson and the Cowboys on Monday Night Football at AT&T Stadium in Arlington at Jerry World.
In December, the Texans will get a taste of postseason action with matchups against three contending AFC rosters. After playing host to Miami for a noon kick, Houston travels to Arrowhead Stadium to take on Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs on December 21.
This will pin the three-time Super Bowl winner against the reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year for the first — and maybe not the last —time in 2024.
The Texans return home for four days of rest before facing 2023 MVP Lamar Jackson and the Ravens on Christmas Day at 3:30 p.m. as a part of the doubleheader on Netflix. Last season, Stroud lost twice to Jackson, including in the AFC Divisional Round on the road at M&T Bank Stadium.
For the list of the Texans' entire 2024 schedule and the location, check below.
Week
Date
Location
Opponent
Time (CT)
Tickets
1
Sept. 8
Indianapolis Colts
Lucas Oil Stadium
12 p.m.
2
Sept.15
Chicago Bears
NRG Stadium
7:15 p.m.
3
Sept. 22
Minnesota Vikings
US Bank Stadium
12 p.m.
4
Sept. 29
Jacksonville Jaguars
NRG Stadium
12 p.m.
5
Oct. 6
Buffalo Bills
NRG Stadium
12 p.m.
6
Oct. 13
New England Patriots
Gillette Stadium
12 p.m.
7
Oct. 20
Green Bay Packers
Lambeau Field
12 p.m.
8
Oct. 27
Indianapolis Colts
NRG Stadium
12 p.m.
9
Oct. 31
New York Jets
Metlife Stadium
7:15 p.m.
10
Nov. 10
Detroit Lions
NRG Stadium
7:15 p.m.
11
Nov. 18
Dallas Cowboys
AT&T Stadium
7:15 p.m.
12
Nov. 24
Tennessee Titans
NRG Stadium
12 p.m.
13
Dec. 1
Jacksonville Jaguars
TIAA Bank Stadium
12 p.m.
14
Dec. 8
BYE WEEK
BYE WEEK
BYE WEEK
15
Dec. 15
Miami Dolphins
NRG Stadium
12 p.m.
16
Dec. 21
Kansas City Chiefs
Arrowhead Stadium
12 p.m.
17
Dec. 25
Baltimore Ravens
NRG Stadium
3 p.m.
18
Tennessee Titans
NRG Stadium
TBD
*prime-time game