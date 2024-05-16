Texans land four primetime games in 2024 schedule

Over the past three seasons, the Houston Texans have been known for kicking off at noon come Sunday afternoon. In fact, the Texans have rarely seen action outside of the early window.

Winning an AFC South division title will change that overnight.

The Texans will play four primetime games and three non-Sunday matchups en route to hopefully another division. Houston will have to earn its way to the postseason, however, since the league office did little favors in terms of carving out consistent start times.

After opening the season on the road against the Indianapolis Colts as a rematch of last season’s finale, the Texans return home for a Sunday Night Football showdown against No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams and the Chicago Bears. This isn’t the same Bears roster that finished 7-10 a season ago as GM Ryan Poles spent money to build a contender around the former Heisman Trophy winner.

On Halloween, C.J. Stroud and the Texans travel to New York City to take on Aaron Rodgers and the Jets for a Thursday Night Football showdown on Amazon Prime. That begins a three-week period where kickoffs will come later.

The following Sunday, Houston plays host to NFC runner-up Detroit on NBC. After that, the Texans will get an extra day of rest before taking on Micah Parson and the Cowboys on Monday Night Football at AT&T Stadium in Arlington at Jerry World.

In December, the Texans will get a taste of postseason action with matchups against three contending AFC rosters. After playing host to Miami for a noon kick, Houston travels to Arrowhead Stadium to take on Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs on December 21.

This will pin the three-time Super Bowl winner against the reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year for the first — and maybe not the last —time in 2024.

The Texans return home for four days of rest before facing 2023 MVP Lamar Jackson and the Ravens on Christmas Day at 3:30 p.m. as a part of the doubleheader on Netflix. Last season, Stroud lost twice to Jackson, including in the AFC Divisional Round on the road at M&T Bank Stadium.

For the list of the Texans’ entire 2024 schedule and the location, check below. To buy tickets for the upcoming season, click here.

Week Date Location Opponent Time (CT) Tickets 1 Sept. 8 Indianapolis Colts Lucas Oil Stadium 12 p.m. Tickets 2 Sept.15 Chicago Bears NRG Stadium 7:15 p.m. Tickets 3 Sept. 22 Minnesota Vikings US Bank Stadium 12 p.m. Tickets 4 Sept. 29 Jacksonville Jaguars NRG Stadium 12 p.m. Tickets 5 Oct. 6 Buffalo Bills NRG Stadium 12 p.m. Tickets 6 Oct. 13 New England Patriots Gillette Stadium 12 p.m. Tickets 7 Oct. 20 Green Bay Packers Lambeau Field 12 p.m. Tickets 8 Oct. 27 Indianapolis Colts NRG Stadium 12 p.m. Tickets 9 Oct. 31 New York Jets Metlife Stadium 7:15 p.m. Tickets 10 Nov. 10 Detroit Lions NRG Stadium 7:15 p.m. Tickets 11 Nov. 18 Dallas Cowboys AT&T Stadium 7:15 p.m. Tickets 12 Nov. 24 Tennessee Titans NRG Stadium 12 p.m. Tickets 13 Dec. 1 Jacksonville Jaguars TIAA Bank Stadium 12 p.m. Tickets 14 Dec. 8 BYE WEEK BYE WEEK BYE WEEK Tickets 15 Dec. 15 Miami Dolphins NRG Stadium 12 p.m. Tickets 16 Dec. 21 Kansas City Chiefs Arrowhead Stadium 12 p.m. Tickets 17 Dec. 25 Baltimore Ravens NRG Stadium 3 p.m. Tickets 18 Tennessee Titans NRG Stadium TBD Tickets

*prime-time game

