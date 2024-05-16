Advertisement

Texans land four primetime games in 2024 schedule

cole thompson
·3 min read

Over the past three seasons, the Houston Texans have been known for kicking off at noon come Sunday afternoon. In fact, the Texans have rarely seen action outside of the early window.

Winning an AFC South division title will change that overnight.

The Texans will play four primetime games and three non-Sunday matchups en route to hopefully another division. Houston will have to earn its way to the postseason, however, since the league office did little favors in terms of carving out consistent start times.

After opening the season on the road against the Indianapolis Colts as a rematch of last season’s finale, the Texans return home for a Sunday Night Football showdown against No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams and the Chicago Bears. This isn’t the same Bears roster that finished 7-10 a season ago as GM Ryan Poles spent money to build a contender around the former Heisman Trophy winner.

On Halloween, C.J. Stroud and the Texans travel to New York City to take on Aaron Rodgers and the Jets for a Thursday Night Football showdown on Amazon Prime. That begins a three-week period where kickoffs will come later.

The following Sunday, Houston plays host to NFC runner-up Detroit on NBC. After that, the Texans will get an extra day of rest before taking on Micah Parson and the Cowboys on Monday Night Football at AT&T Stadium in Arlington at Jerry World.

In December, the Texans will get a taste of postseason action with matchups against three contending AFC rosters. After playing host to Miami for a noon kick, Houston travels to Arrowhead Stadium to take on Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs on December 21.

This will pin the three-time Super Bowl winner against the reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year for the first — and maybe not the last —time in 2024.

The Texans return home for four days of rest before facing 2023 MVP Lamar Jackson and the Ravens on Christmas Day at 3:30 p.m. as a part of the doubleheader on Netflix. Last season, Stroud lost twice to Jackson, including in the AFC Divisional Round on the road at M&T Bank Stadium.

For the list of the Texans’ entire 2024 schedule and the location, check below. To buy tickets for the upcoming season, click here.

Week

Date

Location

Opponent

Time (CT)

Tickets

1

Sept. 8

Indianapolis Colts

Lucas Oil Stadium

12 p.m.

Tickets

2

Sept.15

Chicago Bears

NRG Stadium

7:15 p.m.

Tickets

3

Sept. 22

Minnesota Vikings

US Bank Stadium

12 p.m.

Tickets

4

Sept. 29

Jacksonville Jaguars

NRG Stadium

12 p.m.

Tickets

5

Oct. 6

Buffalo Bills

NRG Stadium

12 p.m.

Tickets

6

Oct. 13

New England Patriots

Gillette Stadium

12 p.m.

Tickets

7

Oct. 20

Green Bay Packers

Lambeau Field

12 p.m.

Tickets

8

Oct. 27

Indianapolis Colts

NRG Stadium

12 p.m.

Tickets

9

Oct. 31

New York Jets

Metlife Stadium

7:15 p.m.

Tickets

10

Nov. 10

Detroit Lions

NRG Stadium

7:15 p.m.

Tickets

11

Nov. 18

Dallas Cowboys

AT&T Stadium

7:15 p.m. 

Tickets

12

Nov. 24

Tennessee Titans

NRG Stadium

12 p.m.

Tickets

13

Dec. 1

Jacksonville Jaguars

TIAA Bank Stadium

12 p.m.

Tickets

14

Dec. 8

BYE WEEK

BYE WEEK

BYE WEEK

Tickets

15

Dec. 15

Miami Dolphins

NRG Stadium

12 p.m.

Tickets

16

Dec. 21

Kansas City Chiefs

Arrowhead Stadium

12 p.m.

Tickets

17

Dec. 25

Baltimore Ravens

NRG Stadium

3 p.m.

Tickets

18

Tennessee Titans

NRG Stadium

TBD

Tickets

*prime-time game

Story originally appeared on Texans Wire