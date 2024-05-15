DeMeco Ryans reveals moment C.J. Stroud proved MVP upside

Few quarterbacks in NFL history put up seasons like Houston Texans rookie C.J. Stroud did in 2023. Even fewer match those numbers at a rookie.

Stroud, the reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year and hopeful franchise quarterback, dazzled while leading the Texans back to the postseason for the first time since 2019. He broke every Houston rookie record, including completion percentage, passing yards and passer rating.

Texans coach DeMeco Ryans knew Stroud was talented coming out of Ohio State with the No. 2 pick. When did the MVP conversation kick up? According to the second-year signal-caller, it was in the comeback win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 9.

“We were in a big-time shootout there with the Buccaneers and Baker Mayfield,” Ryans said during an interview on The Rich Eisen Show. “They scored on us late in the fourth quarter and we had under a minute to go down and score. Just to see the poise and the confidence in how he led the offense down on that last drive and for him to connect with Tank [Dell], it was the moment I won’t forget.”

The moment DeMeco Ryans knew CJ Stroud was more than a rookie and an MVP type player 🔥 Stroud went 30/42, 470 yards and 5 TDs against the Tampa Bay Bucs. (🎥 @RichEisenShow) pic.twitter.com/jzSqvBuiER — Nick Schwager (@NickSchwagerNFL) May 15, 2024

Stroud, who became the fifth passer in league history to throw for 4,000 yards as a rookie, completed 30-of-42 pass attempts for 470 yards and five touchdowns. On the team’s final drive, Stroud went 5-of-5 for 75 yards, including the 15-yard score with five seconds remaining.

“Most rookies will get flustered in that predicament,” Ryans said. “They would try to make something up new or try to force a play. He was just so calm, so confident, trusting in the playmakers around him. He delivered big time.”

Can’t wait to see Lamar Jackson and C.J. Stroud face off again 🍿🤝 🎥: @NFLFilms pic.twitter.com/e9fX29l2oR https://t.co/eLZ17uDp5N — The 33rd Team (@The33rdTeamFB) May 15, 2024

That would be one of several major milestones in Stroud’s first season. A week later, he led the Texans to a comeback road win against the Cincinnati Bengals. In Week 18, it was his success against the Indianapolis Colts to secure the division title.

But Week 9 will be a moment Ryans remembers forever. There was when he saw the potential of an MVP in the making and a turning point for the remainder of the year.

“That was one of the games that was kind of our mark on our season that let us know, ‘Ok, we can win any type of game, ‘” Ryans said. “It doesn’t matter if it’s a shootout, we can go win it. We can go score at will. It was a fun game to always remember.”

Story originally appeared on Texans Wire