Texans release full 2024 schedule

The Houston Texans are ready to take charge and live up to the hype in 2024. That starts with securing another 10-plus win season down at NRG Stadium.

The Texans officially know their path to the AFC postseason once more after the schedule was released Wednesday evening. Houston has five primetime games to look forward to, including a Christmas Day matchup that will be featured on Netflix against the Baltimore Ravens in a rematch of last year’s divisional round battle.

Everything done this offseason was to build around Offensive Rookie of the Year C.J. Stroud as he’s set to fight for MVP honors. Stroud, who became the fifth rookie in league history to throw for 4,000-plus yards as a rookie, also became the youngest passer to win a playoff game against the Cleveland Browns, throwing for over 200 yards and three touchdowns.

General manager Nick Caserio built a roster this offseason that could battle any opponent this fall, including Lamar Jackson and the Ravens, Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills, and Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. All three franchises are favorites to win their respective divisions. They also will take on Houston at some point during the regular season.

Despite losing running back Devin Singletary, defensive end Jonathan Greenard and leading tackler Blake Cashman, the Texans might have upgraded at all three positions. Those acquired in free agency include running back Joe Mixon, receiver Stefon Diggs, defensive end Danielle Hunter and linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair.

Houston also re-signed tight end Dalton Schultz to a three-year deal and drafted former Ohio State standout Cade Stover. Defenisvely, the Texans drafred Georgia cornerback Kamari Lassiter and USC safety Calen Bullock to bolster the secondarty on Day 2.

Houston enters the 2024 season with the seventh-best odds of winning the Super Bowl in 2024, according to BetMGM.

Here’s the Texans’ complete 2024 schedule:

Week Date Location Opponent Time (CT) Tickets 1 Sept. 8 Indianapolis Colts Lucas Oil Stadium 12 p.m. Tickets 2 Sept.15 Chicago Bears NRG Stadium 7:15 p.m. Tickets 3 Sept. 22 Minnesota Vikings US Bank Stadium 12 p.m. Tickets 4 Sept. 29 Jacksonville Jaguars NRG Stadium 12 p.m. Tickets 5 Oct. 6 Buffalo Bills NRG Stadium 12 p.m. Tickets 6 Oct. 13 New England Patriots Gillette Stadium 12 p.m. Tickets 7 Oct. 20 Green Bay Packers Lambeau Field 12 p.m. Tickets 8 Oct. 27 Indianapolis Colts NRG Stadium 12 p.m. Tickets 9 Oct. 31 New York Jets Metlife Stadium 7:15 p.m. Tickets 10 Nov. 10 Detroit Lions NRG Stadium 7:15 p.m. Tickets 11 Nov. 18 Dallas Cowboys AT&T Stadium 7:15 p.m. Tickets 12 Nov. 24 Tennessee Titans NRG Stadium 12 p.m. Tickets 13 Dec. 1 Jacksonville Jagaurs 12 p.m. Tickets 14 Dec. 8 Tickets 15 Dec. 15 Tickets 16 Dec. 21 Tickets 17 Dec. 25 Tickets 18 Jan. 5 Tickets

*prime-time game

Story originally appeared on Texans Wire