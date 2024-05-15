Texans to host Ravens on Christmas Day as part of NFL’s Netflix deal

The Houston Texans are headed to Netflix.

Well, at least they are on Christmas Day as the gift of a new streaming platform getting in on the NFL’s kindness.

According to multiple reports, the Texans will host the Ravens at NRG Stadium as Santa Claus returns to the North Pole after delivering gifts to all the good NFL fans. It’ll be a rematch of the AFC Divisional Round matchup from January at MT&T Bank Stadium.

Sources: The #Texans will host the #Ravens in Week 17 on Christmas Day — a game that will be exclusively on Netflix. CJ Stroud and Lamar Jackson. Playoff game rematch from a year ago. Should be a banger!🎄🏈 pic.twitter.com/X14ijlssgC — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) May 15, 2024

The Texans were expected to receive multiple primetime games in 2024 after going 11-8 behind Offensive Rookie of the Year and superstar passer C.J. Stroud. For now, the kickoff time remains a mystery since there’s no telling how many games will take place on the holiday.

Christmas has been a time for football and festivities, but the league has drawn criticism since the game will be played on Wednesday to match with the holiday. Not only will the Texans have a quick turnaround from their matchup on Sunday, but they’ll also have to gameplan a week in advance while prepping for a different opponent.

Netflix is finalizing a deal to acquire exclusive rights to stream both NFL games on Christmas Day this upcoming season, per Bloomberg. Netflix is expected to purchase the package for less than $150 million per game. pic.twitter.com/i2lkEcpQdN — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) May 15, 2024

The holiday festivities could provide a humbug spirit for the losing team, but also serve as a warm-up for a potential playoff showdown. Houston is expected to remain the front-runners in the AFC South after securing talents like Pro Bowl receiver Stefon Diggs, defensive end Danielle Hunter, and linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair.

The Ravens, who went 2-0 against the Texans last season, including securing the 34-10 postseason victory, feature the reigning MVP in Lamar Jackson. Baltimore also picked up All-Pro running Derrick Henry, who tortured Houston for years during his time with the Tennessee Titans.

While the game will be streamed exclusively on Netflix as part of a two-game package it has with the league, both the Houston and Baltimore market will have a live broadcast, according to Jonathan Alexander of The Houston Chronicle.

Story originally appeared on Texans Wire