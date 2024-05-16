Texans 2024 preseason schedule features heavy NFC slate

The Houston Texans unveiled their 2024 schedule on Wednesday night with the intent of setting the tone after winning the AFC South division title.

But before the regular season gets underway, the Texans will play four preseason games, including one game against an opponent they’ll see come early September at home.

The Texans will host two preseason contests at NRG Stadium against the New York Giants and Los Angeles Rams after traveling to Acrisure Stadium to take on the Pittsburgh SteelersThey also will kick off the preseason in the Hall of Fame game against the Chicago Bears in Canton, Ohio.

First project on the job for the newest Texan? Go on a 4,025 mile road trip to all 9 away stadiums 🤯 pic.twitter.com/aaGjzGM0Bf — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) May 16, 2024

Oh and remember that team that Houston will play twice in 2024? Chicago heads to Houston for its home opener on Sunday Night Football in Week 2.

There’s plenty to look forward to this preseason, including the hopeful growth of C.J. Stroud with new weapons, Stefon Diggs, and Joe Mixon. On defense, Houston native Danielle Hunter will make his debut back home for the first time since his days at Katy Morton Ranch after inking a two-year deal worth $51 million.

Here’s a look at the Texans’ four-game preseason schedule, which features three NFC teams:

Here’s the Texans’ complete 2024 schedule:

Week Date Location Opponent Time (CT) Tickets 1 Aug. 1 Chicago Bears Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium 7:20 p.m. Tickets 2 Aug. 9 Pittsburgh Steelers Acrisure Stadium 6 p.m. Tickets 3 Aug. 17 New York Giants US Bank Stadium 12 p.m. Tickets 4 Aug. 24 Los Angeles Rams NRG Stadium 12 p.m. Tickets

