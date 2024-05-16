Advertisement

Texans to debut new Battle Red uniforms on Sunday Night Football vs. Lions

cole thompson
·3 min read

Everyone is ready to see the Houston Texans build off their dominant AFC South-winning season in 2024. Headlined by C.J. Stroud and Will Anderson Jr., Houston is rocking as it enters a new era of Texans’ football.

And fans will now be donning new uniforms to bring in the promising age of football off NRG Drive. Naturally, the Steel Blue and Liberty White will debut in Weeks 1 and 2 against the Indianapolis Colts and Chicago Bears, respectively, in the home and away matchups.

What about the new Battle Red set with the horn-style helmet? That will come to life on the big stage against the Detroit Lions on November 10 on Sunday Night Football.

The Texans now have four fresh fits heading into 2024. Two will be worn regularly, but the Battle Red and “H-Town” set will only be seen three times during the regular season due to the NFL’s ruling.

The Lions, another breakout team in 2023, also released a fresh new set of uniforms in the Motor City after winning the NFC North. They also spent money aggressively like Houston to better their chances of making a Super Bowl push, though their contracts came in the form of long-term extensions for quarterback Jared Goff, wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown and offensive tackle Penei Sewell.

Houston elected to go with external additions in 2024, trading for Pro Bowl receiver Stefon Diggs and running back Joe Mixon. The Texans also inked multi-year deals with Pro Bowl defensive end Danielle Hunter, linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair, defensive lineman Denico Autry and others.

Week 10’s matchup could be an early preview for the Super Bowl in New Orleans come February. The Lions and Texans both rank among the top 10 best odds to win the Lombardi Trophy in 2024 after securing division titles in 2023. 

Maybe the new uniforms will be the good luck charm needed? 

Here’s the Texans’ complete 2024 schedule:

Week

Date

Location

Opponent

Time (CT)

Tickets

1

Sept. 8

Indianapolis Colts

Lucas Oil Stadium

12 p.m.

Tickets

2

Sept.15

Chicago Bears

NRG Stadium

7:15 p.m.

Tickets

3

Sept. 22

Minnesota Vikings

US Bank Stadium

12 p.m.

Tickets

4

Sept. 29

Jacksonville Jaguars

NRG Stadium

12 p.m.

Tickets

5

Oct. 6

Buffalo Bills

NRG Stadium

12 p.m.

Tickets

6

Oct. 13

New England Patriots

Gillette Stadium

12 p.m.

Tickets

7

Oct. 20

Green Bay Packers

Lambeau Field

12 p.m.

Tickets

8

Oct. 27

Indianapolis Colts

NRG Stadium

12 p.m.

Tickets

9

Oct. 31

New York Jets

Metlife Stadium

7:15 p.m.

Tickets

10

Nov. 10

Detroit Lions

NRG Stadium

7:15 p.m.

Tickets

11

Nov. 18

Dallas Cowboys

AT&T Stadium

7:15 p.m. 

Tickets

12

Nov. 24

Tennessee Titans

NRG Stadium

12 p.m.

Tickets

13

Dec. 1

Jacksonville Jaguars

TIAA Bank Stadium

12 p.m.

Tickets

14

Dec. 8

BYE WEEK

15

Dec. 15

Miami Dolphins

NRG Stadium

12 p.m.

Tickets

16

Dec. 21

Kansas City Chiefs

Arrowhead Stadium

12 p.m.

Tickets

17

Dec. 25

Baltimore Ravens

NRG Stadium

3 p.m.

Tickets

18

TBD

Tennessee Titans

NRG Stadium

TBD

Tickets

*prime-time game

Story originally appeared on Texans Wire