Texans to debut new Battle Red uniforms on Sunday Night Football vs. Lions

Everyone is ready to see the Houston Texans build off their dominant AFC South-winning season in 2024. Headlined by C.J. Stroud and Will Anderson Jr., Houston is rocking as it enters a new era of Texans’ football.

And fans will now be donning new uniforms to bring in the promising age of football off NRG Drive. Naturally, the Steel Blue and Liberty White will debut in Weeks 1 and 2 against the Indianapolis Colts and Chicago Bears, respectively, in the home and away matchups.

What about the new Battle Red set with the horn-style helmet? That will come to life on the big stage against the Detroit Lions on November 10 on Sunday Night Football.

The Texans now have four fresh fits heading into 2024. Two will be worn regularly, but the Battle Red and “H-Town” set will only be seen three times during the regular season due to the NFL’s ruling.

The Lions, another breakout team in 2023, also released a fresh new set of uniforms in the Motor City after winning the NFC North. They also spent money aggressively like Houston to better their chances of making a Super Bowl push, though their contracts came in the form of long-term extensions for quarterback Jared Goff, wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown and offensive tackle Penei Sewell.

Houston elected to go with external additions in 2024, trading for Pro Bowl receiver Stefon Diggs and running back Joe Mixon. The Texans also inked multi-year deals with Pro Bowl defensive end Danielle Hunter, linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair, defensive lineman Denico Autry and others.

Week 10’s matchup could be an early preview for the Super Bowl in New Orleans come February. The Lions and Texans both rank among the top 10 best odds to win the Lombardi Trophy in 2024 after securing division titles in 2023.

Maybe the new uniforms will be the good luck charm needed?

Here’s the Texans’ complete 2024 schedule:

Week Date Location Opponent Time (CT) Tickets 1 Sept. 8 Indianapolis Colts Lucas Oil Stadium 12 p.m. Tickets 2 Sept.15 Chicago Bears NRG Stadium 7:15 p.m. Tickets 3 Sept. 22 Minnesota Vikings US Bank Stadium 12 p.m. Tickets 4 Sept. 29 Jacksonville Jaguars NRG Stadium 12 p.m. Tickets 5 Oct. 6 Buffalo Bills NRG Stadium 12 p.m. Tickets 6 Oct. 13 New England Patriots Gillette Stadium 12 p.m. Tickets 7 Oct. 20 Green Bay Packers Lambeau Field 12 p.m. Tickets 8 Oct. 27 Indianapolis Colts NRG Stadium 12 p.m. Tickets 9 Oct. 31 New York Jets Metlife Stadium 7:15 p.m. Tickets 10 Nov. 10 Detroit Lions NRG Stadium 7:15 p.m. Tickets 11 Nov. 18 Dallas Cowboys AT&T Stadium 7:15 p.m. Tickets 12 Nov. 24 Tennessee Titans NRG Stadium 12 p.m. Tickets 13 Dec. 1 Jacksonville Jaguars TIAA Bank Stadium 12 p.m. Tickets 14 Dec. 8 BYE WEEK 15 Dec. 15 Miami Dolphins NRG Stadium 12 p.m. Tickets 16 Dec. 21 Kansas City Chiefs Arrowhead Stadium 12 p.m. Tickets 17 Dec. 25 Baltimore Ravens NRG Stadium 3 p.m. Tickets 18 TBD Tennessee Titans NRG Stadium TBD Tickets

*prime-time game

