TENNIS: Lady Lions get EIAC win at South Dearborn

May 2—AURORA — On the road at South Dearborn, the Lady Lion tennis team picked up its first conference win and third win in a row. Rushville held off the Lady Knights 4-1.

At No. 1 singles, Rushville's Brooklyn Newbold got off to a quick start and defeated Sophia Ferguson 6-0, 6-0.

At No. 2 singles, Rushville's Megan Alexander fell to Callie Davidson in a tough back-and-forth match 7-6 (7-3), 6-3.

Rushville's Brooke Mean cruised at No. 3 singles, winning 6-0, 6-3 over Emily Steigerwald.

Rushville's No. 1 doubles team of Lanea Adams and Emilia Eade overcame a slow start by rallying and defeating Kylie McClanahan and Sydney Barth 2-6, 6-3, 6-3.

Rushville's No. 2 doubles duo of Cora Morgan and Izzy Simmermon defeated Aubrey Lagaly and Miyah Lane in a tough 3-set battle 6-3, 4-6, 6-2.

The Lady Lions are now 3-10 on the season.

Batesville

BATESVILLE — The Lady Bulldogs posted a 4-1 EIAC win over visiting Franklin County.

Batesville jumped out to a quick lead with wins at both doubles positions. Molly Meer and Annie Negovetich teamed up to beat Kristen Ison and Serena Silas 6-1, 6-3 at No. 1.

The No. 2 doubles team of Grace Walter and Kate Bauer were 6-2, 6-3 winners over Vivian Silas and Lillie Graf.

The Lady Wildcats made it 2-1 with a win at No. 1 singles as Nicole Mears defeated Batesville senior Isabelle Wonnell 6-3, 6-2.

The Lady Bulldogs secured the victory with a pair of three set victories at No. 2 and 3 singles. Adalynn Fledderman got the first win at No. 3 singles by knocking off Moorea Nobbe 1-6, 6-3, 6-3. Josie Meyer rallied to win at No. 2 singles 4-6, 6-3, 6-1 over Lola Mann.

The Batesville junior varsity notched another victory by defeating the Lady Wildcats by a score of 6-0.

Madison Wanstrath, Lucy Abplanalp and Ella Wolters swept singles play, while the doubles teams of Aurora Mertz/Grace Gutzwiller, Liv Maddock/Karsyn Watson and Maddie Haskamp/Addie Reding were all winners.

