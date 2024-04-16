Tennessee linebacker Elijah Herring, Vols' top tackler, enters transfer portal

Tennessee linebacker Elijah Herring, the team's leading tackler last season, announced that he will enter the transfer portal.

"I'd like to thank Coach (Heupel) and the University of Tennessee for the opportunity to play in my home state," Herring posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Monday. "I appreciate all the support from the entire staff, my teammates and fans. I have decided to enter the transfer portal and pursue other college opportunities. Love The Vols!"

I'd like to thank Coach Huepel & the University of Tennessee for the opportunity to play in my home state. I appreciate all the support from the entire staff, my teammates, & fans. I have decided to enter the transfer portal & pursue other college opportunities. Love The Vols! — Elijah Herring (@ElijahHerring12) April 16, 2024

Last season, Herring led the Vols with 80 tackles, including four for a loss, as a sophomore. He started 12 games at middle linebacker after starter Keenan Pili, a BYU transfer, suffered a season-ending injury in the 2023 opener.

Herring was limited in spring practice by injuries, and the return of Pili put his starting position in jeopardy. Nevertheless, Herring was a productive defender who had played all 26 games of the past two seasons since signing in the 2022 recruiting class out of Riverdale in Murfreesboro.

His younger brother, Caleb Herring, is a defensive end at UT and previously the top-rated recruit in the state of the Tennessee in the 2023 signing class.

Pili, Arion Carter, Jeremiah Telander, Kalib Perry and Jalen Smith return at linebacker from last seaosn's team. They are joined by freshmen Edwin Spillman and Jordan Burns.

Adam Sparks is the Tennessee football beat reporter. Email adam.sparks@knoxnews.com. X, formerly known as Twitter@AdamSparks. Support strong local journalism by subscribing at knoxnews.com/subscribe.

Get the latest news and insight on SEC football by subscribing to the SEC Unfiltered newsletter, delivered straight to your inbox.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Tennessee LB Elijah Herring, Vols' top tackler, enters transfer portal