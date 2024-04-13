Tennessee football shows off quarterback Nico Iamaleava, newcomers in spring game

Tennessee football showed off its new offensive weapons during the Orange and White spring game on Saturday.

Only 10,000 fans could attend because of renovations to Neyland Stadium. They saw enough flashes of what the Vols hope to highlight in the 2024 season.

Here are the observations from UT’s spring game.

Fans got a good glimpse of Nico Iamaleava

As expected, quarterback Nico Iamaleava didn’t play much. But he played well during his four possessions in the lineup.

Iamaleava was 7-of-9 passing for 96 yards and one touchdown. He showed nice touch on a 27-yard TD pass to Chas Nimrod. And then his day was over after a quick series to open the second half.

New targets Mike Matthews, Chris Brazzell went deep

Freshman wide receiver Mike Matthews, a five-star signee, got behind the defense to catch a 63-yard TD pass from backup quarterback Gaston Moore right before halftime.

In the third quarter, Tulane transfer Chris Brazzell caught a 71-yard pass from freshman Jake Merklinger.

It was fitting for Matthews and Brazzell because both have performed well in their first spring practice at UT.

Dayton Sneed, Gaston Moore were spring game stars again

For the second year in a row, Moore connected with walk-on receiver Dayton Sneed for the first TD of the spring game.

Sneed caught Moore’s short pass on a wide receiver screen, got a good block from Matthews and ran 13 yards to the end zone.

Moore finished 12-of-18 passing for 184 yards and two TDs. Sneed had five receptions for 73 yards.

Jeremiah Telander had strong showing

Sophomore Jeremiah Telander had two sacks, taking advantage of extra reps in a linebacking corps depleted by minor injuries.

Telander has had a strong spring practice. He’s gained strength and admittedly speed after a full offseason at UT. And he’s impressed new linebackers coach William Inge.

Jake Merklinger is a mobile quarterback

Merklinger, a four-star freshman, showed good mobility on a 26-yard TD run.

Defensive players were not allowed to contact quarterbacks, so it’s debatable whether he would’ve scored in regular game conditions.

That being said, Merklinger showed that he’s not merely a pocket passer. He also was 5-of-7 passing for 105 yards and one TD. He played behind Iamaleava and Moore.

These players didn’t play and why it matters

Several notable players didn’t play because of minor injuries, injury precautions or other factors.

On offense, center Cooper Mays, guard Javontez Spraggins, guard Andrej Karic, guard Jackson Lampley, tight end Ethan Davis, wide receiver Squirrel White, wide receiver Bru McCoy and running back Cam Seldon didn’t play.

On defense, defensive end Joshua Josephs, defensive end Daevin Hobbs, linebacker Arion Carter, linebacker Elijah Herring and linebacker Keenan Pili didn’t play.

They should all should return when preseason practices for the 2024 season starts in August.

