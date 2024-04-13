Only 10,000 fans can attend Tennessee's Orange and White spring football game because of Neyland Stadium renovations, but Knox News has you covered.

The Nico Iamaleava era is underway at quarterback. And some talented transfers and freshmen will make their Vols debut.

The spring game starts at 1 p.m., and it will be streamed on SEC Network+. Check here for updates.

WHAT TO KNOW FOR ORANGE & WHITE GAME Vol Walk, concert, parking, how to watch

Orange and White spring game live score updates, highlights

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Tennessee football spring game live updates on Nico Iamaleava, newcomers