Tennessee football gets commitment from Colin Brazzell, brother of Tulane transfer

Tennessee football already got Tulane wide receiver transfer Chris Brazzell from the portal, and now it'll get his younger brother.

Colin Brazzell, a wide receiver and defensive back, committed to the Vols on Friday in the 2024 class. He is a 6-foot-2, 165-pounder from Midland (Texas) Legacy High.

Colin Brazzell is rated a three-star athlete by On3, ESPN and Rivals. He does not have a star rating from 247Sports. He also received scholarship offers from Tulane, Purdue and Colorado.

Chris Brazzell is enrolled at Tennessee as one of its most critical portal additions. He was rated a four-star transfer by 247Sports after making 44 receptions for 711 yards and five touchdowns at Tulane this season. He has three seasons of eligibility remaining.

Thank you @CoachKelseyPope @coachjoshheupel @CoachTimBanks for giving me an opportunity to further my education and football career . With that being said I will be committing to The University of Tennessee 🍊 @Hartman3Clint @samspiegs pic.twitter.com/zNjptmWlJA — Colin Brazzell (@BrazzellColin) January 5, 2024

Adam Sparks is the Tennessee football beat reporter. Email adam.sparks@knoxnews.com. X, formerly known as Twitter@AdamSparks. Support strong local journalism by subscribing at knoxnews.com/subscribe.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Colin Brazzell: Tennessee football adds Tulane transfer's brother