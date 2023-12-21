Tulane receiver Chris Brazzell announces he will transfer to Tennessee football

Tulane wide receiver Chris Brazzell will transfer to Tennessee football, he announced on Thursday.

Brazzell, a native of Midland, Texas, had interest from dozens of schools after entering the portal on Dec. 4.

Brazzell, a 6-foot-5, 195-pounder, is rated a four-star transfer by 247Sports. He has big play ability, making seven catches of at least 30 yards during a 2023 breakout season.

As a redshirt freshman, he had 44 receptions for 711 yards and five touchdowns in 12 games. He has three seasons of eligibility remaining.

Tulane wide receiver Chris Brazzell II (17) makes a touchdown reception against Southern Mississippi cornerback Brendan Toles (0) during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in Hattiesburg, Miss. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)

Adam Sparks is the Tennessee football beat reporter. Email adam.sparks@knoxnews.com. X, formerly known as Twitter@AdamSparks. Support strong local journalism by subscribing at knoxnews.com/subscribe.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Tennessee football lands Tulane WR Chris Brazzell