Tulane receiver Chris Brazzell announces he will transfer to Tennessee football
Tulane wide receiver Chris Brazzell will transfer to Tennessee football, he announced on Thursday.
Brazzell, a native of Midland, Texas, had interest from dozens of schools after entering the portal on Dec. 4.
Brazzell, a 6-foot-5, 195-pounder, is rated a four-star transfer by 247Sports. He has big play ability, making seven catches of at least 30 yards during a 2023 breakout season.
As a redshirt freshman, he had 44 receptions for 711 yards and five touchdowns in 12 games. He has three seasons of eligibility remaining.
Adam Sparks is the Tennessee football beat reporter. Email adam.sparks@knoxnews.com. X, formerly known as Twitter@AdamSparks.
This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Tennessee football lands Tulane WR Chris Brazzell