Tennessee football’s 2024 schedule is complete: See the full list of opponents, dates

Tennessee finally has its full 2024 football schedule.

The SEC had released portions of the schedule. Others had leaked in media reports. And Peyton and Eli Manning even mentioned a couple of games during their Manning Cast on Monday Night Football.

But now it’s official. Here is Tennessee’s 2024 schedule, which was revealed on ESPN and SEC Network on Wednesday.

Five-star quarterback Nico Iamaleava has played a few snaps this season. But he’ll be the starter next season, and the Chattanooga game will serve as his QB1 debut. The Mocs went to the FCS playoff this season. They lost to UT 45-0 in 2019.

This will be the first big test for Iamaleava and the retooled UT offense. It’ll be a neutral site game in the Duke’s Mayo Classic in Charlotte. NC State is 9-3 this season and playing Kansas State in the Pop-Tarts Bowl.

Notably, Coastal Carolina quarterback Grayson McCall is transferring to NC State. He was a three-time Sun Belt Player of the Year and passed for 10,000 yards and 106 TDs in four seasons. It’ll be quite a quarterback matchup between Iamaleava and McCall.

Back to Neyland Stadium for another nonconference tune-up before SEC play begins. Kent State went 1-11 this season under a first-year coach. UT has never played Kent State.

Sept. 21: At Oklahoma

Of course, Oklahoma’s first conference game in the SEC would be against Josh Heupel. He led the Sooners to the 2000 national title as a Heisman runner-up quarterback.

But Oklahoma fired Heupel as offensive coordinator after he coached there for 10 seasons. So this could be a complicated homecoming.

UT has played Oklahoma only four times. The Vols beat Oklahoma in the Orange Bowl to cap an undefeated 1938 season. The Sooners won the Orange Bowl to cap the 1967 season. And Oklahoma beat UT in Norman in 2014 and in Knoxville in 2015.

Oct. 5: At Arkansas

This road trip comes after an open week.

Sam Pittman could lead a Razorbacks resurgence with offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino or be a lame-duck coach on his way to being fired. Either way, this game could impact that outcome.

UT last played at Arkansas in 2020, when it lost 24-13. The Vols have lost three straight to the Razorbacks.

UT has lost 17 of the previous 19 games in the series. Josh Dobbs (2016) and Hendon Hooker (2021) are the only UT quarterbacks to beat the Gators during that stretch, and those wins came in Knoxville. Fortunately for the Vols, this one will be in Neyland Stadium.

UT and Florida have played every season since 1990. They may not play in 2025 as the SEC schedule adjusts to 16 member schools.

This rivalry game is still played on the third Saturday in October.

Whether that continues beyond 2024 depends on if the SEC goes with an eight-game or nine-game conference schedule. The Vols have played Alabama every season since a one-year break in 1943 because of World War II.

UT has lost 16 of the past 17 games in the series. Alabama could be the defending national champion, and quarterback Jalen Milroe could be a Heisman frontrunner.

UT’s longstanding rivalry with Kentucky includes 119 meetings since 1893. They have played every season since missing 1943 for World War II. That could change as the SEC adjusts the schedule in future seasons.

Kentucky will have a third transfer quarterback in three years, as Georgia transfer Brock Vandagriff follows Devin Leary (2023) and Will Levis (2021-22).

Jeff Lebby will be the only first-year coach on UT’s schedule. He’s known Heupel for more than 20 years, going back to their time together on Oklahoma’s staff. And Lebby coached under Heupel at UCF.

Lebby’s offense is similar to Heupel. And he’ll try to ignite Mississippi State’s offense like Heupel did at UT. This will be the Vols’ first meeting with Mississippi State since 2019.

Nov. 16: At Georgia

Georgia won’t be a three-time defending national champion. That’s for certain.

But the Bulldogs will still be loaded with talent and a prime contender. Quarterback Carson Beck hasn’t announced whether he will return in 2024 or enter the NFL Draft. Vandagriff is already headed to Kentucky, so Georgia’s quarterback spot could be in flux.

Kirby Smart lost to UT in Athens his 2016 debut season. But he’s won seven straight over the Vols since then.

Nov. 23: UTEP

This should be a well-timed nonconference game after a difficult SEC gauntlet.

UTEP went 3-9 this season in Conference USA. And UT outscored the Miners 106-16 in their three games in the series.

Nov. 30: At Vanderbilt

This appears to be UT’s only series guaranteed to survive as an annual game in either the eight-game or nine-game SEC league schedule beyond 2024.

The last season they didn’t play was 1944 because of World War II. The Vols have won five straight over the Commodores by double-digit margins.

Tennessee 2024 football schedule

Aug. 31: Chattanooga

Sept. 7: North Carolina State (in Charlotte)

Sept. 14: Kent State

Sept. 21: at Oklahoma

Sept. 28: OPEN

Oct. 5: at Arkansas

Oct. 12: Florida

Oct. 19: Alabama

Oct. 26: OPEN

Nov. 2: Kentucky

Nov. 9: Mississippi State

Nov. 16: at Georgia

Nov. 23: UTEP

Nov. 30: at Vanderbilt

