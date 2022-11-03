Can Tennessee beat Georgia? College football Week 10 expert picks for every Top 25 game

Who had Week 10 and Georgia hosting Tennessee as college football's game of the year? Even the most optimistic of Volunteers fans would have predicted it. But here it is.

The top-ranked Bulldogs will have the advantage of home field and the ability to have a raucous environment could help slow down No. 3 Tennessee's ridiculously prolific offense led by quarterback Hendon Hooker that leads the nation in total offense (553.0 yards) and scoring (49.4 points). Georgia will counter with one of the elite defenses in the country, meaning the decisive matchup could come down how well the Bulldogs can possess the ball and score while the Volunteers defense will try to get off the field and provide more opportunities for their offense.

Georgia defensive back Latavious Brini (36) and linebacker Quay Walker (7) tackle Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker during the first quarter of their 2021 game at Neyland Stadium.

There's another significant matchup in the SEC with No. 6 Alabama visiting No. 17 LSU. After a couple of down years, the Tigers are now a threat to win the West. The Crimson Tide have no margin for error if they want to get back in the playoff. It might not be as easy it seemed before LSU went on its current five-game win streak.

The other clash of ranked opponents sees No. 20 North Carolina State welcome No. 19 Wake Forest to town. The Demon Deacons saw their New Year's Six bowl hopes damaged with a third-quarter meltdown against Louisville. But wins this week and next against North Carolina likely would send them to the Orange Bowl. The same would be true for the Wolfpack, who rallied past Virginia Tech with third-string quarterback MJ Morris leading the way. Now he'll make his first career start in this crucial game.

One other game worth noting sees No. 5 Clemson visit Notre Dame. The Tigers need to stay unbeaten against the up-and-down Fighting Irish, who won impressively on the road against Syracuse.

